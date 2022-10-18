Golden Plains 2023 Lineup: Bikini Kill, Four Tet, Angel Olsen and More

After much anticipation, Golden Plains has announced its Class Of 2023 festival lineup. The lineup for Golden Plains’ first event since 2020 is characteristically diverse, featuring Bikini Kill, Carly Rae Jepsen, Soul II Soul, Four Tet, Angel Olsen and loads more.

The lineup features plenty of local talent as well, such as Methyl Ethel, Andrew Gurruwiwi Band, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Freya Josephine Hollick, and Mulalo. It’ll all go down over the 2023 Victorian Labour Day long weekend, from Saturday, 11th – Monday, 13th March.

Golden Plains reveals Bikini Kill, Carly Rae Jepsen and more for 2023 bill

Riot grrrl pioneers Bikini Kill lead the lineup. Kathleen Hanna, Kathi Wilcox and Tobi Vail reunited in 2019, but haven’t appeared in Australia since 1997. Pop stylist Carly Rae Jepsen will be performing in support of her latest album, The Loneliest Time, while Four Tet, Angel Olsen are returning to Supernatural Amphitheatre after successful appearances at previous events.

The ballot for tickets is open until 10:15pm on Monday, 24th October. And as usual, Golden Plains’ No Dickhead Policy will be in effect: treating each other well and keeping each other safe is at the core of these events. Check out the full lineup below and visit the official Golden Plains website for more information.

Golden Plains XV

Bikini Kill

Four Tet

Carly Rae Jepsen

Mdou Moctar

Soul II Soul

Angel Olsen

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Brian Jackson

Overmono (live)

Earthless

Rochelle Jordan

Methyl Ethel

Kokoroko

Andrew Gurruwiwi Band

Stiff Richards

Armand Hammer

Soichi Terada

Jennifer Loveless

Rick Wilhite

Freya Josephine Hollick

E Fishpool

Mulalo

Delivery

Dates and Venue

Saturday, 11th March – Monday, 13th March – Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre, Meredith, VIC

