Angus & Julia Stone Cover OneRepublic’s ‘Apologize’ For New Project ‘The Highway Karaoke Roadhouse’

Angus & Julia Stone are putting their own dreamy spin on a 2000s pop classic. The beloved Aussie sibling duo have unveiled a delicate reimagining of OneRepublic‘s ‘Apologize’, marking the first release from their newly announced covers project, The Highway Karaoke Roadhouse.

Following the success of their ARIA #1 album Karaoke Bar, the pair are continuing their musical love affair with the art of the singalong, this time revisiting some of their own favourite songs and transforming them with their signature ethereal harmonies, intimate arrangements and atmospheric production.

Angus & Julia Stone – ‘Apologize’

Set to unfold over the coming months, The Highway Karaoke Roadhouse was inspired by conversations Angus and Julia shared with fans around the world during the Karaoke Bar album campaign.

Through a series of karaoke events and discussions about the songs that soundtrack our lives, the siblings found themselves reflecting on the music that shaped their own upbringing.

And as it turns out, covering other people’s songs is something of a family tradition.

“Our dad plays in a covers band, so we grew up listening to his interpretations of other people’s songs,” Angus & Julia explain.

“We were around a lot of live music, and I think that instilled in us a real joy in taking a song and making it your own. As we got older and started singing and playing ourselves, we naturally started doing the same.”

“There’s something really special about taking a song you grew up listening to, or one that means something to you, and finding your own version of it.”

For their first offering, the duo have chosen Apologize, the emotionally charged pop ballad that became a worldwide hit for OneRepublic.

Their stripped-back interpretation leans into the song’s devastating lyrical themes, exploring the painful realisation that sometimes a relationship has reached a point beyond repair.

“Apologize is such a sad and beautiful song, lyrically and melodically,” the siblings share.

“It’s one of those pop songs that gets stuck in your head, but when you really listen to the lyrics, it’s deeply tragic.”

“That feeling of knowing you’ve reached the point where you can’t go back. There’s no apology big enough, no words left to say. Just that awful knowing that it’s over.”

The project also represents something of a full-circle moment for the pair, who have spent nearly two decades watching audiences around the world put their own spin on Angus & Julia Stone songs.

“We’ve been lucky enough to hear people all around the world doing their versions of our songs, too,” they explain.

“And while doing press for Karaoke Bar, we held some really fun karaoke events with fans and got talking about everyone’s favourite songs to sing. The Highway Karaoke Roadhouse felt like a fun way to share some of our own favourites.”

More covers are set to arrive over the coming months, with the duo promising a collection of familiar faves reimagined through their unmistakable musical chemistry.

The announcement comes as Angus & Julia Stone prepare to take their Karaoke Bar World Tour across Australia in February and March 2027, with a newly announced North American leg also on the horizon.

The Australian run will kick off at Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Saturday, 13th February, before heading to Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

The tour will include two nights at Melbourne’s Forum, a performance at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt, and a final Australian date at Kings Park in Perth on Friday, 5th March.

With more than four billion streams across their catalogue, Angus & Julia Stone have spent close to two decades building a devoted global following through their heartfelt songwriting, intricate melodies and instantly recognisable harmonies.

Now, with The Highway Karaoke Roadhouse, they’re celebrating the songs that inspired them in the first place.

Take ‘Apologize’ for a spin up above, or suss their full 2027 Aussie tour itinerary down below.

Angus & Julia Stone 2027 Australian Tour

Saturday, 13th February – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide SA

– Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide SA Saturday, 20th February – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

– The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD Thursday, 25th February – Forum Melbourne, Melbourne VIC

– Forum Melbourne, Melbourne VIC Friday, 26th February – Forum Melbourne, Melbourne VIC

– Forum Melbourne, Melbourne VIC Sunday, 28th February – Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney NSW

– Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney NSW Friday, 5th March – Kings Park and Botanic Garden, Perth WA

Tickets on sale now via frontiertouring.com/angusandjuliastone

Further Reading

Angus & Julia Stone Announce 2027 Australian ‘Karaoke Bar’ Tour

triple j’s Hottest 100 Of Australian Songs: The Complete List

Angus & Julia Stone Collaborate on New Songs with Velvet Bloom’s Maddy Herbert