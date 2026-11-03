Macaulay Culkin Cancels Australian ‘Home Alone’ Tour

KEVIN MCCALLISTER HAS CANCELLED CHRISTMAS. Well, not quite, but Aussie fans hoping to spend an evening reminiscing about the beloved festive classic Home Alone with its original star Macaulay Culkin have been dealt some disappointing news.

The Hollywood actor has officially cancelled his upcoming Australian tour, which was set to bring a series of special Home Alone screenings and live Q&A sessions to the country later this month.

The cancellation comes just weeks after the events were announced, with Culkin’s representatives citing a scheduling conflict as the reason behind the decision.

In a statement provided to Variety Australia, the actor’s team confirmed that the entire run, including several sold-out dates, had been scrapped.

“Due to a scheduling conflict, A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin following a screening of Home Alone has been cancelled,” the statement reads.

“Refunds will be automatically issued at the point of purchase. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

The tour, announced back in September, was scheduled to visit Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in late November, giving fans the opportunity to watch the 1990 Christmas comedy on the big screen before hearing Culkin share stories from behind the scenes.

The actor was expected to reflect on the making of the iconic film, revisit his memories of playing the devilishly resourceful young Kevin McCallister and discuss how Home Alone became one of the most enduring Christmas movies of all time.

Demand for the events was enormous, with shows at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall and Sydney’s Enmore Theatre selling out almost immediately.

Tickets for Melbourne’s Regent Theatre were also snapped up quickly, while overwhelming demand prompted organisers to announce a second Sydney event just days after the initial onsale.

Unfortunately, fans who managed to secure tickets will now have to settle for their annual Christmas rewatch instead.

The good news is that all ticket holders will receive automatic refunds, with no action required to initiate the process.

Ticketing provider Ticketek confirmed that refunds would be issued in full to the original payment method used for the purchase.

“All tickets purchased (including refundable ticket purchases, VIP upgrades, parking and bar vouchers, if relevant) will be automatically refunded in full to the original payment method used,” the company advised.

Customers have also been encouraged to keep an eye on their emails for further info.

Released in November 1990, Home Alone was directed by Chris Columbus and written by John Hughes, following eight-year-old Kevin McCallister after he’s accidentally left behind when his family jets off on Christmas holiday.

Armed with an arsenal of increasingly elaborate booby traps, Kevin famously defends his family home against two hapless burglars, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.

The film became a global box office sensation, transforming Culkin into one of Hollywood’s biggest child stars and spawning the 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.

More than three decades later, the original remains a festive favourite for generations of moviegoers.

Sadly, it looks like Australian fans hoping to relive that magic with Culkin himself will have to wait a little longer.

No replacement dates have been announced at this time.

Home Alone: A Nostalgic Night With Macaulay Culkin – Australian Dates 2026

Tuesday, 24th November – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD – CANCELLED

– Friday, 27th November – Regent Theatre, Melbourne VIC – CANCELLED

– Sunday, 29th November – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW – CANCELLED

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