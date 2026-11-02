Powderfinger Announce Nine More Reunion Shows With Violent Soho & More

JUST WHEN YOU THOUGHT THE POWDERFINGER REUNION COULDN’T GET ANY BIGGER! The Aussie rock legends have announced another nine shows for their mammoth 2027 comeback tour, alongside an absolutely stacked lineup of homegrown support acts.

Dubbed The Encore Run, the newly announced dates will see Powderfinger expand their long-awaited reunion tour into Hobart and Canberra, while adding extra shows in Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane.

“We also have some very talented mates joining us” – Bernard Fanning

The announcement comes after the band’s original 26 reunion shows completely sold out, with more than 300,000 tickets snapped up in just six days.

And judging by the extraordinary demand, the five-piece clearly aren’t quite ready to call it a day.

“When we saw how many people missed out on tickets, we knew we couldn’t leave it there,” frontman Bernard Fanning said on behalf of the band.

“So we’re adding some final shows and we’ve been able to include dates in Hobart and Canberra, which we’re really excited about.”

The Encore Run will kick off with two additional nights at Melbourne Park Oval on Friday, 5th and Saturday, 6th November 2027, before heading south for a pair of shows at Hobart’s Cornelian Bay Oval on Saturday, 13th and Sunday, 14th November.

The band will then head west for two more performances at Perth’s Sandalford Estate on Saturday, 20th and Sunday, 21st November, followed by a newly announced Canberra show at Stage 88 on Saturday, 4th December.

And for the grand finale, Powderfinger will return to the city where it all began, performing two massive festival-style concerts at Brisbane Showgrounds on Friday, 10th and Saturday, 11th December.

The very last show promises to be a particularly special celebration, featuring an entirely Brisbane-based lineup in tribute to the band’s hometown.

But the extra dates aren’t the only exciting news.

Powderfinger have also revealed the all-Australian support acts joining them across The Encore Run, and it’s a lineup that reads like the ultimate homegrown rock festival.

Among the artists sharing the stage with the Brisbane icons are Violent Soho, Ocean Alley, The Living End, Something For Kate, Ball Park Music, John Butler Trio, DMA’S, You Am I, Thelma Plum, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, The Preatures and Luca Brasi.

They’ll also be joined by some of the country’s most exciting emerging acts, including Full Flower Moon Band, South Summit, Carla Geneve, Banjo Lucia, The Belair Lip Bombs and Special Features.

Each show will feature a different combination of artists, with the band’s final Brisbane performance boasting a particularly fitting bill of local favourites Violent Soho, Ball Park Music, Thelma Plum and Full Flower Moon Band.

The lineup reflects Powderfinger’s commitment to celebrating Australian music and supporting the wider ecosystem of local artists, crews, managers and creatives who keep the industry alive.

“We also have some very talented mates joining us,” Fanning continued.

“Thank you for keeping the faith and for being so patient. We can’t wait to see you out there. Love BF xx”

There’s also some welcome news for fans in Tasmania and the ACT who may have already purchased tickets to interstate shows before their hometown dates were announced.

Powderfinger have confirmed that eligible fans residing in Tasmania or the ACT will be able to request refunds for their original tickets if they successfully secure tickets to their newly announced local shows.

Further details about the refund process will be released once the new dates go on sale.

And while Adelaide fans might be wondering where their extra dates are, the band have offered a tantalising message: “Adelaide fans, you haven’t been forgotten. Hang in there.”

Support acts for the original 26 sold-out reunion shows are also still being finalised, with further announcements expected soon.

Powderfinger have confirmed that The Encore Run represents the final tour locations to be announced for 2027, bringing their hugely anticipated return to the stage to an appropriately spectacular conclusion.

Check out the full Encore Run itinerary, including support acts for each show, below.

Powderfinger – The Encore Run 2027

Melbourne

Friday, 5th November – Melbourne Park Oval, Melbourne VIC – with Something For Kate and The Belair Lip Bombs

– Melbourne Park Oval, Melbourne VIC – with and Saturday, 6th November – Melbourne Park Oval, Melbourne VIC – with Something For Kate and The Belair Lip Bombs

Hobart

Saturday, 13th November – Cornelian Bay Oval, Hobart TAS – with DMA’S, Thelma Plum and Full Flower Moon Band

– Cornelian Bay Oval, Hobart TAS – with and Sunday, 14th November – Cornelian Bay Oval, Hobart TAS – with John Butler Trio, The Preatures and Luca Brasi

Perth

Saturday, 20th November – Sandalford Estate, Perth WA – with Ocean Alley, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers and Carla Geneve

– Sandalford Estate, Perth WA – with and Sunday, 21st November – Sandalford Estate, Perth WA – with Ocean Alley, South Summit and Banjo Lucia

Canberra

Saturday, 4th December – Stage 88, Canberra ACT – with Violent Soho, Something For Kate and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

Brisbane

Friday, 10th December – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane QLD – with The Living End, You Am I and Special Features

– Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane QLD – with and Saturday, 11th December – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane QLD – with Violent Soho, Ball Park Music, Thelma Plum and Full Flower Moon Band

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: www.livenation.com.au

Further Reading

Powderfinger Announce 18-Date Australian Reunion Tour In Travelling Big Top

Powderfinger Officially Reunite, Announce First Australian Tour In 16 Years

Are Powderfinger Reuniting? Cryptic Clues Have Fans Convinced Something Big Is Coming