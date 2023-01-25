Animals As Leaders Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Animals As Leaders will return to Australia this year for a headline tour, armed with their brand new album, Parrhesia.

The boundary-pushing heavy instrumental act from Washington D.C. will hit our shores in April of 2023, visiting fans in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

ANIMALS AS LEADERS – ‘Red Miso’

The national run will mark the band’s first trip down undersince 2017.

Animals As Leaders’ fifth studio album Parrhesia was released in 2022 and marks a further evolution of the instrumental trio’s virtuosic sound, combining eight-string guitars, rich synths and pummeling percussive grooves.

Formed in 2007 by Tosin Abasi, classically trained guitarist Javier Reyes and Berklee-educated drummer Matt Garstka, Animals As Leaders are beloved by metalheads, aspiring virtuosos, jazz fanatics, and casual listeners alike.

You can catch their full list of 2023 tour dates below.

Animals As Leaders 2023 Tour Dates

Sunday, 16th April – Magnet House, Perth, WA

Tuesday, 18th April – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, 19th April – 170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, 20th April – Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, 21st April – Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

General Tickets On Sale Friday, 27th January at 9am local time via Destroy All Lines

