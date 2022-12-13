Avant-Pop Artist Arca Releases 26-Track ‘Kick’ Compilation

Venezuela born, Barcelona-based pop experimentalist Arca has released a best-of compilation containing songs from her five album series KICK. The compilation, also titled Kick, features 21 tracks voted for by Arca’s fanbase, collectively known as the “Mutants”.

Arca put word out on her Discord that she was compiling a KICK best-of, and wanted the Mutants to put their two cents in. Thousands of submissions were sent in and the responses were collated into the track listing featured on the compilation.

Arca: Kick

The new release also includes five bonus tracks spanning the entire KICK series, three of which – ‘Alto Voltaje’, ‘Ritual’ and ‘Sentient Savior’ – have never before been released.

The 21 tracks were drawn from the 59 songs that made up the original KICK cycle and may provide an access point for people who have wanted to listen to Arca’s music, but have been intimidated by the size of her catalogue.

The KICK cycle cemented Arca’s position at the vanguard of experimental pop music. After producing records with the likes of FKA twigs (2014’s LP1) and Björk (2017’s Utopia), Arca released KiCk i in 2020. Arguably her most accessible music to date, the series has led to collaborations and remixes with The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Rosalìa and Ariana Grande. Arca: Kick Nonbinary Time Prada Rakata KLK Tiro Bruja Riquiquí Incendio Ripples La Chíqui Señorita Mequetrefe Esuna Músculos Tierno Calor Lost Woman Found Xenomorphgirl Fireprayer Crown Bonus tracks (*Previously unreleased)

22. Cayó

23. El Alma Que Te Trajo

24. Alto Voltaje*

25. Ritual*

26. Sentient Savior*

