Astral People Announce the Return of Sydney Party Series, Summer Dance

Australian independent party-starters Astral People are resurrecting their Sydney series Summer Dance following a four-year drought.

Kicking off on Saturday, 30th September, this season’s bash will run across a new day-to-night format at a brand new venue, taking over Sydney’s Liberty Hall Courts during the day for a dose of sun-soaked outdoor vibes, before moving the party inside to the Entertainment Quarter’s Liberty Hall at night.

The most recent Summer Dance series took place in 2019, delivering a largely sold-out season of events featuring expert international and local selectors including CC:DISCO!, Chicago’s Jamie 3:26, Sydney’s Midnight Swim founder Tom Studdy and more, while previous instalments have seen international dance juggernauts Moodyman, Gilles Peterson, Omar S, Honey Dijon and DJ EZ hit the decks.

The kids at Astral People are promising this season’s comeback lineup will be nothing short of “spectacular” and “forward-thinking”, spurred on by the success of their recent takeover of Liberty Hall’s coach bay for the Moody-Town Day Party, an outdoor event that brought Detroit heavyweights Moodymann and Omar S to our shores.

The lineup announcement for the first instalment of Summer Dance’s 2023/2024 season will go live on Tuesday, 22nd August, but you can sign up now to be first in line for tickets.

