AURORA Reveals March 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Norwegian alt-pop artist AURORA is coming back to Australia in 2023, locking in dates to support her album, The Gods We Can Touch, which came out in January 2022. The tour will take AURORA down the east coast in March 2023.

The artist born Aurora Aksnes has held a great relationship with Australian fans since her breakthrough EP, Running With The Wolves, arrived in 2015.

AURORA – ‘Cure For Me’

The Gods We Can Touch signalled a departure from the artist’s signature sound, incorporating more electro-pop and synth-led influences. The record did, however, maintain much of the eccentricity and individualism of the performer’s previous two studio albums, 2016’s All My Demons Greeting Me as a Friend and 2019’s A Different Kind of Human (Step 2).

AURORA’s latest album was inspired by Greek mythology and has proven to be a huge success, earning the artist her second Norwegian #1 album and landing in the UK top 10. So far in 2022, AURORA has been touring throughout the UK and North America, while also performing to a crowd of 20,000 at Norway’s Øya Festival.

Australian fans can get their tickets to AURORA’s 2023 tour when they go on sale at 9am local time, Tuesday, 30th August. A Secret Sounds pre-sale kicks off at 9am local time, Monday, 29th August.

AURORA ‘The Gods We Can Touch’ 2023 Australian Tour

Sunday, 5th March – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Tuesday, 7th March – Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney

Thursday, 9th March – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets and further information are available at the Secret Sounds website.

