Aussie Funk Rock Legends Skunkhour Announce 2023 National Tour

Aussie funk rock veterans Skunkhour are still kicking, announcing a big Aussie headline tour for the tail end of 2023 to toast some brand new music.

Off the back of their fresh single, ‘Rain On Me’, the iconic act will hit the road this November and December, playing six headline shows about the place in Coogee, Adelaide, Fitzroy, Phillip Island, Brisbane and the Gold Coast, on top of a previously announced slot at tQueensland’s Airlie Beach Music Festival.

Skunkhour – ‘Rain On Me’

“While every tour is infused with excitement, this one carries a distinct energy,” lead vocalist Aya Larkin commented in a press statement. “We sense a momentum building, our first time playing a couple of iconic venues, which is invigorating.”

The band burst onto the Aussie scene with a vengeance in 1993 with their groundbreaking fusion of funk, rock, rap, and new wave, but their live show has recently been bolstered with the addition of a new drummer, Carlos Adura.

As for the setlist, fans can expect a blend of classic hits like ‘Up To Our Necks In It’, ‘Weightlessness’ and ‘Home’, as well as ‘Rain On Me’ and some other electrifying new tracks.

Catch all the dates and details of Skunkhour’s 2023 Aussie headline tour down below.

