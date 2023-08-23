Sunk Loto Guitarist Fired Over Alleged “Abusive And Controlling Behaviour”

Sunk Loto have parted ways with their longtime guitarist, Luke McDonald. The split came to light via an ugly spat that unfolded on social media this week, culminating with the Aussie nu-metal band accusing their axeman of “abusive and controlling behaviour”.

McDonald himself first broke the news to fans yesterday, taking to social media to declare that he’d been “fired by the band through an email”.

“When someone is repeatedly abusive and threatening… the relationship needs to end.”

“The last few months have been really hard for me, because I have wanted to tell you that I was fired by the band through an email,” McDonald wrote on Facebook. “Of course, I was very shocked and hurt by this, as I worked very hard to get the band back together.”

He continued: “But because the band has made negotiations so difficult, in relation to money that they owe me from the last tour, I have not been able to speak out. Negotiations are still going on, but for the sake of my own wellbeing and the fans, I felt I needed to come out with this information as soon as I could. I hope you understand that I love you all as fans, and I’m sorry that I won’t be seeing you on this tour.”

Sunk Loto reformed last year after a 15-year hiatus, and McDonald was said to be instrumental in the comeback, reaching out to his bandmates to rekindle the project after he’d embraced a more sober lifestyle. However, according to the rest of the band, it wasn’t the fairytale reunion they’d hoped for.

“We had hoped to release a joint statement and part ways gracefully as was discussed,” the remaining Sunk Loto members wrote in a social media post of their own (read above). “But unfortunately, a completely false and one-sided version of the accounts has been posted prematurely.”

Their statement continued: “We found ourselves in a very volatile situation where we had to make one of two choices: 1. Allow the band to break up again for the exact same reasons as we did 16 years ago OR 2. Stand up against abusive and controlling behavior and move on with a new member.

“This was not a decision we made lightly, but when someone is repeatedly abusive and threatening toward people they claim to love and respect, the relationship needs to end.”

Sunk Loto also assured fans that their upcoming Between Birth and Death 20th anniversary album tour would still be going ahead, along with their slot at Adelaide’s Froth & Fury Fest this November, promising that McDonald will be replaced by “one of the best musicians in the country”, who’ll then “strap on the guitar as a full-time member”.

The mystery musician’s identity has yet to be revealed, but we’ll bring you more news as it develops.

