The Butterfly Effect, Suicidal Tendencies & More to Play Froth & Fury Fest 2023

Brisbane veterans The Butterfly Effect and Californian thrash outfit Suicidal Tendencies have been locked in to headline Froth & Fury Fest later this year. The festival will once again take over the Pirate Life Brewing venue in Port Adelaide on Saturday, 18th November.

There’ll also be sets from Redhook, Caligula’s Horse, Sunk Loto (who’ll be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album Between Birth And Death), Lagerstein, and more. See the full lineup below – more artists are set to be announced.

The Butterfly Effect: ‘So Tired’

If you’re a Suicidal Tendencies fan and can’t make it to Adelaide, don’t fret: the band has flagged that more Australian shows are on the horizon.

The Butterfly Effect’s last release was the 2022 album IV – which was comprised of a handful of newly written tracks alongside those that were composed around the release of 2008’s Final Conversation Of Kings. Read Music Feeds’ review of the album here.

“It feels amazing as always to be releasing new music and I really think this song is one of our best,” vocalist Clint Boge Boge shared in a statement “To me, it is about our eternal search for meaning and worth. It’s about the human condition and an existential crisis that faces us all, but at the same time as asking questions it has an undertone of hope and I hope that resonates with everyone that listens to it.”

It’s the third go-round for Froth & Fury Fest, who welcomed in 2022 the likes of Alestorm, King Parrot, Void of Vision, and Clowns.

Froth & Fury 2023 Lineup

The Butterfly Effect

Suicidal Tendencies (USA – 40th Anniversary Show)

Sunk Loto (Between Birth and Death 20th Anniversary show)

Redhook

Caligula’s Horse

Lagerstein

The Amenta

Dr Colossus

Mirrors

Mélancolia

Hidden Intent

Freedom Of Fear

Dyssidia

Stabbitha & The Knifey Wifeys

Cull The Band

Nocturnal Animals

Relapse

Descend To Acheron

Vapours

Dates & Venue

Saturday, 18th November – Pirate Life Brewing, Port Adelaide

Tickets on sale at 9am Friday, 16th June via Moshtix.

