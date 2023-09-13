You Am I to Close Out 2023 with Extensive National Tour

You Am I are ringing in the silly season with a mammoth Aussie regional tour, hitting sixteen dates across the nation this November and December.

Under the banner of THE YOU’S PULL UP THEIR TROOS tour, the beloved Aussie rock act’s 2023 run will also mark their first national headline shows in three years.

You Am I – ‘The Waterboy’

“Hey punk, we put on our troos one leg at a time just like any dandies, but after we do we know what we’re s’posed to Dü, and that’s make a motherlovin racket,” frontman Tim Rogers proclaimed in a press statement.

“After playing songs by the Who-men and before Tapping into the East Coast with Them Darknesses we are hoping to finish writing a new LP whilst playing a lotta toons we haven’t in yonks on the Troos Tour. Bunch from #4? Why the frug not. Dress Me? Hell yes. Picking through the catalogue like 3am Discogging or 4am eBaying for Welcome Back Kotter merch. Dress Slowly and irresponsibly, let us deliver the cream and the crock. Land Ho!”

If you need that translated, Rogers is referring to the fact that You Am I will also be supporting UK rockers The Darkness on their 2024 Australian East Coast tour, while also casually mentioning that the band have also got a new album on the way.

As for the headline tour setlist, fans can expect a range of material from You Am I’s early EPs and albums, right up to 2021’s critically acclaimed long player, The Lives of Others.

You Am I will visit fans in Torquay, Archies Creek, Melbourne, Newcastle, the Central Coast, Avalon, Dunsborough, Bunbury, Fremantle, Cleveland, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Caloundra, Canberra, Albury and Wollongong as part of their 2023 national headline run.

You can peep all the important dates and details down below.

Friday, 3rd November – Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

Saturday, 4th November – Archies Creek Hotel, Archies Creek, VIC

Monday, 6th November – The Prince, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 17th November – King St Band Room, Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, 18th November – Everglades, Woy Woy, NSW

Sunday, 19th November – Avalon Beach RSL, Avalon, NSW

Thursday, 23rd November – Dunsborough Hotel, Dunsborough, WA

Friday, 24th November – Froth Craft Brewery, Bunbury, WA

Saturday, 25th November – Freo Social, Fremantle, WA

Thursday, 30th November – Cleveland Sands, Cleveland, WA

Friday, 1st December – The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 2nd December – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

Sunday, 3rd December – Kings Beach Tavern, Caloundra, QLD

Thursday, 7th December – The Basement, Canberra, ACT

Friday, 8th December – SS&A Club, Albury, NSW

Saturday, 9th December – UniBar, Wollongong, NSW

