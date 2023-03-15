BABYMETAL Announce Debut Australian Headline Tour For 2023

Japanese kawaii metal legends BABYMETAL are returning down under in 2023 for their first-ever Australian headline tour.

The duo, who first visited our shores for Good Things festival in 2018, will be back for their debut headline run this June, playing arena-sized venues in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

BABYMETAL – ‘METAL KINGDOM’

Kicking off in Brisbane on Thursday, 8th June at the Fortitude Music Hall, the tour will make its way down the east coast to Sydney on Friday, 9th June at the Hordern Pavilion before wrapping up in Melbourne on Sunday, 11th June at Margaret Court Arena.

The trio of dates will form the Australian leg of BABYMETAL’s world tour and will follow the release of the band’s fourth studio LP, The Other One, due out on Friday, 24th March.

You can catch all the dates and details of BABYMETAL’s 2023 debut Australian headline tour below.

Early bird pre-sale tickets on sale from Friday, 17th March @ 9am local time

General tickets on sale Monday, 20th March @ 9am local time via destroyalllines.com

Thursday, 8th June – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 9th June – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, 11th June – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

