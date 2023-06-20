Barkaa, Tasman Keith to Headline Free Festival at Sydney’s Barangaroo Reserve

Barkaa and Tasman Keith have been locked in to headline the NAIDOC Up Late: Trailblazers festival. The event – billed as a music and street basketball festival – will take over Sydney’s Barangaroo Reserve on Saturday, 1st July.

There’ll also be sets from Yuin rapper Nooky, rising R&B artist A.Girl., B Wise, Mau Power, Wiradjuri MC WIZZ, Munkimuk and DJ Nino Brown. The whole event will be hosted by Indigenous storytellers and performers, Luke Currie-Richardson and Ghenoa Gela.

Tasman Keith: ‘Tread Light’

The music will kick off at around 5.30pm. If you get down before that, you can take part in the Hoopz N the Hood basketball competition – there’ll be slam dunk and three-point shoot-out contests, which you can register for now. There’ll also be plenty of food and other activities happening on the day – to read more about the festival, head to the website.

Tasman Keith recently teamed up with Perth rapper Mali Jo$e for a track called ‘Price Up’, which followed his 2022 album A Colour Undone, which wound up on the shortlist for the Australian Music Prize.

Barkaa’s Blak Matriarchy EP came out in 2021, and ever since the rapper has been on an extended victory lap around the country, playing numerous festivals and gigs all over the place. She was recently announced on the lineup to perform at the NIMAs in August later this year.

In 2023, NAIDOC Week will run from Sunday, 2nd July to Sunday, 9th July.

NAIDOC Up Late: Trailblazers Lineup

BARKAA

Tasman Keith

Nooky

B Wise

A.GIRL

Mau Power

WIZZ

AIM 4 More

Munkimuk

DJ Nino Brown

Date & Venue

Saturday, 1st July – Barangaroo Reserve, Sydney

Tickets are free, but you need to register for them here.

