Beloved Melbourne music venue Stay Gold is celebrating its fourth birthday this month. To make sure it’s a memorable one, the venue has pulled together a strong lineup of artists for a series of one-off headline shows.

The birthday celebrations kick off this Thursday, 13th October, with Melbourne punks Between You & Me headlining, joined by Terra and Silk Village.

Between You & Me – ‘Go To Hell’ (feat. Yours Truly)

The festivities continue on Friday night, when Stay Gold will host live performances from The Getaway Plan, Alt., and The Last Martyr. New Zealand’s Daily J will headline the big Saturday night party, with guests The Mother Culture and Fancy Face, while Luca Brasi’s Tyler Richardson will bring the house down on Sunday afternoon at Stay Gold, joined by Bec Stevens, Eaglemont and The Smith And Western Jury.

Tickets for these shows are on sale now via Oztix, with full lineup details below.

Stay Gold 4th Birthday Live Shows

