Black Midi Announce Debut Australian Tour for 2023

British experimental post-rock trio black midi have announced they will tour Australia for the first time next year, playing three shows in March and April. After playing Auckland’s Hollywood Avondale on Sunday, 26th March 2023, they’ll head over to our shores to play at the Factory Theatre in Sydney on Tuesday, 28th March. They’ll play the Powerhouse in Brisbane on Thursday, 30th March as part of ΩHM Festival, and wrap up on Sunday, 2nd April at the Rechabite in Perth.

Tickets for black midi’s inaugural Australian tour will go on sale next Monday (7th November) at 10am local time. A pre-sale which you can sign up for here will begin tomorrow (4th November), also at 10am local time.

Watch black midi Play ‘Welcome to Hell’ Live in Central Park

black midi formed in 2017, and since then, have released a slew of genre-defying releases. Debut Schlagenheim arrived in 2019, with Cavalcade following in 2021. A covers EP arrived earlier this year that saw the band putting their spin on King Crimson’s ‘21st Century Schizoid Man,’ Captain Beefheart’s ‘Moonlight on Vermont,’ and Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story.’

The trio’s most recent album, Hellfire, was released this July, after being previewed with the singles ‘Welcome to Hell’, ‘Eat Men Eat’ and ‘Sugar/Tzu’. The record was written during lockdown in London, following the completion of Cavalcade. When announcing the album, member Geordie Greep explained that “if Cavalcade was a drama, Hellfire is like an epic action film.”

