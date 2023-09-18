blink-182 Announce New Album ‘One More Time…’, New Single Coming This Week

Blink-182 have announced a new album called One More Time…, with the lead single and title track set to drop later this week. The album – the band’s ninth studio record – is the first since 2011 to feature the classic lineup of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge, who departed the band in 2015 and rejoined in 2022. One More Time… will be released on Friday, 20th October.

In an album trailer featuring Apple Music’s Zane Lowe – watch below – Barker says the title track “is written about ‘why does it take these catastrophes like me being in a plane crash or Mark being sick for our band to get back together’.”

blink-182 One More Time Album Trailer

DeLonge split with the band to pursue his interest in extra-terrestrials and UFOs, with the aim to “disrupt the status quo” in order to “reach transformative discoveries within our reach that will revolutionise the human experience”.

In the trailer, Zane Lowe doesn’t mince words. “Quite frankly a lot of people thought you left Blink-182 to become professionally crazy,” Lowe says to DeLonge.

“I found myself in these weird oceans that I didn’t really know how to navigate,” DeLonge responds. “I definitely didn’t want to hold these guys back in any way… I remember telling my wife ‘I don’t think I’ll ever play music again’, ‘I don’t think I’m ever gonna tour again’. Until Mark told me he was sick, and then that was the only thing I wanted to do.”

One More Time… was produced by Barker, and recorded across 2022 and 2023 while the band criss-crossed the globe on their reunion tour. The band will head to Australia in February 2024 for a run of shows across the country.

One More Time… Tracklist

Anthem Part 3 Dance With Me Fell In Love Terrified One More Time More Than You Know Turn This Off! When We Were Young Edging You Don’t Know What You’ve Got Blink Wave Bad News Hurt (Interlude) Turpentine Fuck Face Other Side Childhood

