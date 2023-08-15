Bluesfest Announces First Artists for 2024: Jack Johnson, Tom Jones, Elvis Costello + More

Bluesfest has revealed its first artist announcement for 2024. Jack Johnson, Tom Jones and Elvis Costello lead the international recruits, while The Teskey Brothers, Peter Garrett & the Alter Egos and The Paper Kites are among the local acts.
Johnson will be appearing exclusively at Bluesfest, and so will guitarist Tommy Emmanuel, Finnish artist Erja Lyytinen and Nashville’s Here Come The Mummies. Bluesfest 2024 is happening over the Easter long weekend, from Thursday, 28th March till Monday, 1st April. Find the complete first artist announcement below.
Drive-By Tuckers – The Perilous Night
In a statement, Bluesfest director Peter Noble said this is “only our first announcement, with so many more to come.” Three and five-day tickets are now on sale and one-day tickets will be announced soon. Details below.
Bluesfest 2024
- Jack Johnson (Exclusive)
- Tom Jones
- The Teskey Brothers
- Matt Corby
- L.A.B
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos
- Tommy Emmanuel
- The Dead South
- The Paper Kites
- Drive-by Truckers
- Newton Faulkner
- Steve Poltz
- 19-Twenty
- Taj Farrant
- Erja Lyytinen
- Harry Manx
- Here Come The Mummies
- Clayton Doley’s Bayou Billabong
- Little Quirks
- Hussy Hicks
- Blues Arcadia RocKwiz Live
Dates & Venue
- Thursday, 28th March to Monday, 1st April – Byron Events Farm, Tyagarah NSW
Tickets on sale now
