Bootleg Rascal Announce ‘Psychotica’ 10th Anniversary Tour

Sydney’s genre-bending party starters Bootleg Rascal are doing what they do best and hitting the road, this time in honour of the 10th anniversary of their celebrated debut album, Psychotica.

The duo will be fuelling up the tour van and hitting 10 metro and regional dates across Australia in April and May of next year, plotting a coarse for Maroochydore, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Canberra, Byron Bay, Sydney, Margaret River, Perth and Fremantle.

WATCH: Bootleg Rascal – ‘Overflow (featuring Lyall Moloney)’

Released in 2012 Psychotica is the band’s most cherished body of work, amassing over 40 million streams on Spotify, with lead single ‘Overflow’ proudly boasting 20 million streams all on its own.

“I was touring a lot with Sticky Fingers, and I can still clearly remember the day I was sitting with them in their studio and telling them about this new project I was starting and that I didn’t know what to call it yet,” explains guitarist and founding member Jimmy Young.

“Diz piped up straight away and said, ‘you should be called Bootleg Rascal’. All the boys agreed. I was stoked because I knew we would never find a better name if we tried. Plus, what an honour to be named after such a great song, in much the same way as they took their name from the legendary Rolling Stones album.”

You can catch Bootleg Rascal’s full list of 2023 tour dates below.

Bootleg Rascal – ‘Psychotica’ 10th Anniversary Tour Dates

Saturday, 8th April 2023 – Sol Bar, Jinibara/Maroochydore QLD

Friday, 14th April 2023 – The Brightside, Meanjin/Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 15th April 2023 – Miami Marketta, Yugambeh/Gold Coast QLD

Friday, 28th April 2023 – The Espy, Naarm/Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 29th April 2023 – Transit Bar, Ngunnawal/Canberra ACT

Friday, 5th May – Beach Hotel, Cavanbah/Byron Bay NSW

Saturday, 13th May – The Lady Hampshire, Eora/Sydney NSW

Friday, 19th May – The River, Wooditchup/Margaret River WA

Saturday, 20th May – Indian Ocean Hotel, Boorloo/Perth WA

Sunday, 21st May – Mojo’s, Whadjuk/Fremantle WA

