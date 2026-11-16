Brisbane Is Copping A Massive New 17,000-Cap Live Music Arena

Brisbane is set to welcome a massive new live music arena, with plans announced for a 17,000-capacity venue in Woolloongabba designed to attract more major international and Aussie tours to the Sunshine State.

The project will be delivered by Gather Brisbane, a consortium comprising live entertainment giant Live Nation, Oak View Group (OVG) and infrastructure developer Plenary.

“This arena will help bring more shows to Queensland”

Designed with live music at its heart, the new arena will accommodate 17,000 people, expanding to 18,700 in concert mode, while also offering the flexibility to host major sporting events, including events associated with the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The venue will be located in Woolloongabba, directly connected to the Cross River Rail station, providing public transport access just minutes from Brisbane’s CBD.

And for Queensland music fans, the big selling point is the prospect of more major tours making their way north.

With Brisbane and South East Queensland experiencing significant population growth, the arena is intended to provide the scale and facilities needed to attract some of the world’s biggest touring artists, strengthening the city’s position alongside Sydney and Melbourne on international touring itineraries.

Michael Coppel, Chairman of Live Nation Australia and New Zealand, says the development will help address a longstanding need for major entertainment infrastructure in the Queensland capital.

“Brisbane has the audience and the ambition to welcome more of the world’s biggest tours, but it needs the venues to match,” Coppel says.

“This arena will help bring more shows to Queensland, strengthen Australia’s appeal as a touring destination and give artists and fans an arena they can be proud of for decades to come.”

The announcement has also received an enthusiastic endorsement from Brissie-born pop duo The Veronicas, who believe the venue could create exciting new opportunities for Queensland’s next generation of musicians.

“Having played to home crowds in Brisbane throughout our careers, we know how much live music means to this city,” the sisters say.

“This arena will give the next generation of Queensland artists a bigger stage to aspire to and give local fans more chances to see the artists they love.”

Beyond live entertainment, the project is also expected to deliver a significant economic boost to the region.

According to projections released by the consortium, the arena could attract more than 1.2 million visitors annually, support over 1,500 ongoing jobs and generate almost $844 million each year for Brisbane’s visitor economy, benefiting sectors including hospitality, retail and the creative industries.

Queensland Deputy Premier and Minister for State Development, Infrastructure and Planning Jarrod Bleijie has welcomed the announcement, describing the project as a major milestone for the city’s development.

“The stage is now set for something special at Woolloongabba,” Bleijie says.

“This will be transformational for the area and generational for millions of people who’ll come to live, visit and enjoy this new precinct.”

The arena is being designed by Blueprint Studio, Live Nation’s in-house design and development team, in collaboration with Cox Architecture and Danish architecture firm 3XN.

While a construction timeline and opening date have not yet been announced, the development represents a significant investment in Brisbane’s future as a major live entertainment destination.

And for local fans who’ve watched their favourite international acts announce Aussie tours without a Queensland stop, the prospect of another world-class arena could be music to their ears.

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