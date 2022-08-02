Bruno Mars Confirmed To Open The Brand New Allianz Stadium

US singer-songwriter Bruno Mars has been tapped to serve as the opening act for Sydney’s new Allianz Stadium. Mars will help officially open the stadium with two shows scheduled for October.

The news comes just one month before the new Allianz Stadium’s scheduled opening date. Originally planned in 2018 to replace the since-demolished Sydney Football Stadium (which itself was known as Allianz Stadium from 2012), the new 45,000-capacity venue is set to host various live and sporting events, while serving as a home to the Sydney Roosters, New South Wales Waratahs, and Sydney FC.

Mars will appear at the stadium on Friday, 14th October and Saturday, 15th October as part of its official opening. These performances will serve as his first headline dates in Australia since his 2018 tour.

“It’s incredibly exciting to welcome audiences back to Allianz Stadium in the heart of Sydney and who better to lead the opening celebrations than the legendary, record-breaking artist Bruno Mars, these opening shows will go down in history as not to be missed,” said Paul Dainty AM, President and CEO of TEG Dainty in a statement. “Australia! LET’S DANCE,” echoed Mars.

Tickets for these upcoming shows will go on sale from 1pm on Thursday, 11th August, with a Telstra Plus pre-sale set to run 48 hours from Monday, 8th August.

Friday, 14th October – Allianz Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 15th October – Allianz Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Sign up for pre-sale now. Tickets on sale from 1pm, Thursday, 11th August.

