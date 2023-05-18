Built to Spill Announce 2023 Australian Tour

After being announced as part of the inaugural lineup for new Melbourne festival The Eighty-Six, US indie rock heroes Built to Spill have now revealed more Australian shows in Sydney and Brisbane for this October.

The band – who last toured Australia in 2016 with a series of headline shows and an appearance at that year’s Golden Plains festival – will kick off the tour at Sydney’s Manning Bar on Friday, 20st October. They’ll play the Triffid in Brisbane the following evening, and will then play an intimate, three-night residency at Melbourne’s Northcote Social Club between Tuesday, 24th and Thursday, 26th October. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

Since Built to Spill last toured Australia, they’ve released their ninth studio album, last year’s When the Wind Forgets Your Name. The band’s lineup has also changed: in addition to frontman and sole constant member Doug Martsch, Melanie Radford and Teresa Esguerra both joined the band in 2019, on bass and drums respectively.

New festival The Eighty-Six was announced earlier in the week, and is set to run from Monday, 23rd October to Tuesday, 31st October. Named after Melbourne’s 86 tram route, the festival will take over venues from Northcote to Preston. Elsewhere on the lineup are the likes of London psych quartet Los Bitchos, Kyoto punks Otoboke Beaver and UK singer-songwriter Connie Constance.

Built to Spill 2023 Australian Tour

Friday, 20th October – Manning Bar, Sydney

Saturday, 21st October – The Triffid, Brisbane

Tuesday, 24th-Thursday, 26th October – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne

Tickets are on sale now

Pavement Review – Cool Detachment Meets Raucous Energy in Melbourne