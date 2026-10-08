Cancer Bats Announce 2027 Australian Tour, Including Two Bat Fest Mini-Festivals

Canadian hardcore heavyweights Cancer Bats are heading back down under in 2027, announcing an extensive nine-date Australian tour with UK metalcore rising stars Heriot.

Returning to our shores for the first time since 2024, Cancer Bats will hit the road next January and February in support of their new album Give Me Dirt, while also unleashing a career-spanning setlist of fan favourites.



Cancer Bats – ‘Give Me Dirt’

The tour will kick off at Perth’s Amplifier on Thursday, 28th January, before heading to Adelaide’s Froth & Fury Festival, Melbourne, Wollongong, Sydney, Newcastle, Byron Bay, Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.

And as an extra treat, the band will be transforming their Melbourne and Sunshine Coast dates into special mini-festivals dubbed Bat Fest.

Curated by Cancer Bats and promoters Destroy All Lines, the two events will feature additional performances from Mannequin Death Squad and Totally Unicorn, with Blood Oath also joining the Melbourne bill.

Sunshine Coast punters will get a local competition winner on their lineup, while both events will feature a mystery special guest still to be announced.

Meanwhile, joining Cancer Bats for the majority of the tour will be Bristol’s industrial metalcore hellraisers Heriot, who’ll be bringing the sonic brutality of their acclaimed debut album Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell to Australian stages.

Hailed by Metal Hammer as “British metal’s most exciting new band”, Heriot have been making serious waves in the heavy music scene, and this tour will give Aussie audiences another opportunity to experience the hype firsthand.

For Cancer Bats, the tour marks another chapter in a career spanning more than two decades and seven studio albums.

Known for their ferocious live performances, the Canadian outfit have become regular visitors to Australia over the years, delivering everything from major festival appearances to sweat-soaked headline shows.

This time around, they’ll be mixing material from Give Me Dirt with essential cuts from across their back catalogue.

Heriot will appear at all dates except Perth, while the Adelaide stop will form part of Froth & Fury Festival.

Presale tickets go live on Monday, 12th October at 10am local time, with general tickets on sale Wednesday, 14th October at 10am local time.

Catch all the dates below.

Cancer Bats 2027 Australian Tour

With special guests Heriot

Thursday, 28th January – Amplifier, Perth WA (Cancer Bats only)

– Amplifier, Perth WA (Cancer Bats only) Saturday, 30th January – Froth & Fury Festival, Adelaide SA

– Froth & Fury Festival, Adelaide SA Sunday, 31st January – Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC (Bat Fest)

– Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC (Bat Fest) Tuesday, 2nd February – Lalala’s, Wollongong NSW

– Lalala’s, Wollongong NSW Wednesday, 3rd February – Crowbar, Sydney NSW

– Crowbar, Sydney NSW Thursday, 4th February – Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle NSW

– Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle NSW Friday, 5th February – Arts Factory, Byron Bay NSW

– Arts Factory, Byron Bay NSW Saturday, 6th February – Crowbar, Brisbane QLD

– Crowbar, Brisbane QLD Sunday, 7th February – Kings Beach Tavern, Sunshine Coast QLD (Bat Fest)

Pre-Sale Sign Up – Early Bats / DAL Presale: Mon 12 October 10:00am local Aus time

General on sale: Wed 14 October 10:00am local Aus time

Further Reading

Knocked Loose To Headline Froth & Fury Fest 2027 As Huge Second Lineup Drops

Rise Against Are Returning To Australia With Dropkick Murphys For Huge 2026 Tour

Hellbound II Lineup: Parkway Drive, Thy Art Is Murder + MORE