Knocked Loose To Headline Froth & Fury Fest 2027 As Huge Second Lineup Drops

Froth & Fury Fest has just dropped a colossal second wave of artists for its 2027 edition, led by newly-announced headliners Knocked Loose.

The US hardcore juggernauts will sit atop the bill when the independently-run heavy, punk and alternative festival takes over Adelaide Showground on Saturday, 30th January 2027.

And they’re bringing some extremely heavy company with them.

Also joining the lineup are Florida death metal icons Deicide, hardcore veterans Terror, Bay Area thrash legends Death Angel performing a special Act III set, Canadian heavyweights Cancer Bats and rising UK force Heriot.

The second wave is rounded out by a stack of homegrown heaviness, with Stressed, Feel The Pain, ARSE, Guantanamo Bay City Rollers and Oath Of Damnation also added to the festivities.

Froth & Fury co-organiser Jason North says securing Knocked Loose for the top spot marks a major moment for the South Australian festival.

“Having Knocked Loose headline is obviously massive for us,” North said. “They’re one of the biggest and most exciting heavy bands in the world right now, so to have them sitting at the top of a Froth & Fury lineup is pretty special for us.”

But he reckons the real strength of the announcement lies in just how deep it runs.

“You’ve got Deicide, Terror, Death Angel doing a special ACT III set, Cancer Bats and Heriot, all bringing something completely different, and then underneath that we’ve got some seriously good Australian bands coming through as well.”

“That mix is really what Froth & Fury has always been about for us. Big international names, established Australian bands and artists coming straight out of the underground, all on the same festival.”

The newcomers join an already cooked lineup featuring Clutch, Alpha Wolf, Paleface Swiss, Carpenter Brut, Igorrr, Propagandhi, Counterparts, Corrosion Of Conformity, Death To All, Dark Angel, 28 Days, The Berzerker, Fox Lake and plenty more.

One previously announced act will unfortunately no longer be making the trip, with Wayside cancelling their Froth & Fury appearance.

Beyond the frankly ludicrous amount of riffage on offer, the Adelaide Showground will once again host the festival’s Tattoo Parlour, markets, food trucks and live-action entertainment, with further additions still to be announced.

Froth & Fury Fest remains a licensed all ages event, with kids under 10 admitted free.

Catch the absolutely enormous lineup below.

Froth & Fury Festival 2027 Lineup

KNOCKED LOOSE

DEICIDE

TERROR

DEATH ANGEL – SPECIAL ACT III SET

CANCER BATS

HERIOT

STRESSED

FEEL THE PAIN

ARSE

GUANTANAMO BAY CITY ROLLERS

OATH OF DAMNATION

Joining…

Clutch

Alpha Wolf

Paleface Swiss

Carpenter Brut

Igorrr

Propagandhi

Counterparts

Corrosion Of Conformity

Death To All

28 Days

Dark Angel

Truth Corroded

The Berzerker

Fox Lake

Sierra Veins

Wayside

Ratsalad

Raccoon City

Froth & Fury Festival 2027

Saturday, 30 January 2027 – Adelaide Showground, Wayville, SA

Tickets on sale now via www.frothandfuryfest.com

Further Reading

Froth & Fury Fest 2027 Drops Huge First Lineup

Knocked Loose Are Continuing Their Metallica Tour After Isaac Hale Got Hit By A Car

Hellbound II Lineup: Parkway Drive, Thy Art Is Murder + MORE