Knocked Loose Announce Massive 2027 Australian Tour

Kentucky hardcore heavyweights Knocked Loose are returning Down Under in January 2027, announcing their biggest Australian headline tour to date, with an absolutely stacked supporting lineup.

The five-date run will see the metalcore juggernauts joined by Californian hardcore legends Terror and Newcastle beatdown bruisers Feel The Pain, kicking off at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Friday, 22nd January.

Knocked Loose – ‘Hive Mind’ (ft. Denzel Curry)

From there, the tour will tear through Melbourne and Sydney, before Knocked Loose head to Adelaide to headline Froth & Fury Festival on Saturday, 30th January, wrapping things up at Perth’s Metro City on Monday, 1st February.

Since forming in 2013, Knocked Loose have become one of the most formidable forces in modern heavy music, building a reputation for their ferocious live performances, punishing breakdowns and frontman Bryan Garris’ unmistakable vocal delivery.

Their 2016 debut album Laugh Tracks helped establish the band as hardcore’s next big thing, spawning the now-viral pit anthem ‘Counting Worms’, before 2019’s A Different Shade Of Blue pushed their sound into even heavier territory.

But it was their acclaimed 2024 album You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To that propelled Knocked Loose to another level entirely.

Featuring the explosive Poppy collaboration ‘Suffocate’, the record saw the band expand their signature sound with new layers of melody, atmosphere and emotional intensity, while reaching #23 on the Billboard 200 and topping the US Hard Rock and Independent Albums charts.

Their meteoric rise has since seen them perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, appear at Coachella, sell out major headline venues and support stadium-sized heavyweights including Slipknot and Metallica.

And they’re bringing some serious hardcore pedigree along for their Australian return.

Formed in 2002, California’s Terror have spent more than two decades cementing their status as one of the genre’s most influential and uncompromising acts.

With more than 3,000 live performances under their belts and a catalogue spanning ten studio albums, including 2026’s Still Suffer, the band have become synonymous with blistering riffs, relentless energy and a fiercely loyal hardcore community.

Their upcoming visit will mark their first Australian performances since supporting Kublai Khan TX in 2024.

Rounding out the lineup are Newcastle’s Feel The Pain, one of Australia’s most exciting emerging beatdown acts.

Known for their groove-heavy riffs, ferocious mosh parts and infectious live energy, the five-piece released their debut EP World In Two in 2025 and have already shared stages with the likes of Turnstile, SPEED, Sunami, DRAIN and Pain Of Truth.

With sold-out Australian tours and international appearances in New Zealand already under their belts, Feel The Pain are quickly establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the local hardcore scene.

Together, the three acts promise a suitably punishing start to Australia’s 2027 heavy music calendar.

Destroy All Lines presale tickets will be available from Tuesday, 17th November at 12pm AEDT, with fans encouraged to register for early access.

General public tickets go on sale Wednesday, 18th November at 12pm local time.

Check out the full itinerary below!

Knocked Loose – Australian Tour 2027

With special guests Terror & Feel The Pain

Friday, 22nd January — Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD (Licensed All Ages)

— Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD (Licensed All Ages) Monday, 25th January — Forum, Melbourne VIC (18+)

— Forum, Melbourne VIC (18+) Thursday, 28th January — Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW (Licensed All Ages)

— Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW (Licensed All Ages) Saturday, 30th January — Froth & Fury Festival, Adelaide SA (Licensed All Ages)

— Froth & Fury Festival, Adelaide SA (Licensed All Ages) Monday, 1st February — Metro City, Perth WA (18+)

DAL Presale: Tuesday, 17th November 2026 — 12pm AEDT

General Onsale: Wednesday, 18th November 2026 — 12pm local time via Destroy All Lines

Further Reading

Knocked Loose To Headline Froth & Fury Fest 2027 As Huge Second Lineup Drops

Knocked Loose Are Continuing Their Metallica Tour After Isaac Hale Got Hit By A Car

Hellbound II Lineup: Parkway Drive, Thy Art Is Murder + MORE