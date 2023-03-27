Cloud Nothings, Beach Fossils Announce Daydream Festival Sideshows

We’re a little under a month until new indie rock festival Daydream debuts in Australia, bringing a lineup that includes Modest Mouse, Slowdive and Tropical Fuck Storm to the east coast in April. Now, two of its acts have announced their own shows to coincide.

Ohio band Cloud Nothings will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their acclaimed second album Attack on Memory by playing the album in full at three headline shows – at Melbourne’s Stay Gold on Monday, 24th April (the Anzac Day public holiday eve), Adelaide’s Lion Arts Factory on Wednesday, 26th April and Dicey Riley’s Hotel in Wollongong on Thursday, 27th April. Tickets are on sale this Wednesday, 29th March from 9am local time.

Cloud Nothings – ‘Fall In’

In addition to their Daydream appearances, New York’s Beach Fossils will also play their first Australian headline shows in a decade next month. The band – whose new album Bunny arrives in June – will play the Corner Hotel in Melbourne on Sunday, 23rd April, and Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory on Wednesday, 26th April. Early bird pre-sale begins Thursday, 30th March from 9am, with general public tickets going on sale the next day.

Earlier this month, Slowdive announced their own headline shows. The British shoegaze pioneers will play shows in Adelaide, Perth and Sydney in addition to their Daydream sets. The festival – which will feature all the aforementioned bands plus Melbourne’s Majak Door – will kick off Saturday, 22nd April at Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne. It’ll head to Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Saturday, 29th April before wrapping up the following day at Riverstage in Brisbane. Tickets are on sale now.

Cloud Nothings 2023 Australian Headline Shows

Monday, 24th April – Stay Gold, Melbourne

Wednesday, 26th April – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Thursday, 27th April – Dicey Riley’s Hotel, Wollongong

Beach Fossils 2023 Australian Headline Shows

Sunday, 23rd April – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Wednesday, 26th April – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Daydream Festival

Saturday, 22nd April – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Saturday, 29th April – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Sunday, 30th April – Riverstage, Brisbane

Further Reading

Modest Mouse, Slowdive to Headline New Indie Rock Festival Daydream

Cloud Nothings – Life Without Sound Review

Love Letter To A Record: Dan Sultan On Beach Fossils’ ‘Somersault’