Clowns Release New Single ‘Bisexual Awakening’, Announce Album & Tour

Aussie punk rapscallions Clowns have dropped the motherlode, announcing a new album, new tour and dropping a new single to boot.

Dubbed ENDLESS, the band’s fifth studio album will arrive on Friday, 20th October, which just so happens to be when their six-date Aussie album tour kicks off in Melbourne, before winding its way through Adelaide, Sydney, Perth, Alice Springs and Brisbane.

This big announcement comes punctuated with our second taste of Clowns’ new LP in the form of fresh single ‘Bisexual Awakening’, a punchy 1.49 minute slice of aggro hardcore-punk goodness. Lyrically, the track draws inspiration from singer Stevie’s personal journey of sexual exploration and self-discovery.

“Over the years, I’ve come to fully realise the multi-dimensionality of my sexuality,” Stevie said in a press statement.

“I was inspired to write a punk song that celebrates the support and community I found during moments of self-discovery in our classic tongue-in-cheek way. Plus, I wanted to see what would happen if I wrote a song about fucking people’s dads.”

You can take the cheeky track for a spin above, or peep Clowns’ full tour itinerary down below.

Tickets on sale now here

Friday, 20th October – 170 Russell, Melbourne/Naarm, VIC

Saturday, 21st October – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide/Kaurna, SA

Saturday, 28th October – Crowbar, Sydney/Eora, NSW

Friday, 3rd November – Amplifier, Perth/Boorloo**

Saturday, 11th November – The Black Wreath, Alice Springs/Mparntwe**, NT

Saturday, 18th November – The Brightside, Brisbane/Meanjin, QLD

Further Reading

triple j’s Like A Version in 2015

Love Letter To A Record: Clowns On Green Day’s ‘Dookie’

VIC Premier Dan Andrews Has Apparently Voted ‘Yes’ In Clowns’ Instagram Poll Asking If Cocaine Is OK In Lockdown