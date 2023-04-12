Culture Club Have Announced a 2023 Greatest Hits Australian Tour

Pop veterans Culture Club have announced they’ll return to Australia in September for a greatest hits tour. Boy George and co – guitarist Roy Hay and bassist Mikey Craig – will be performing favourites from across their back catalogue, joined by Berlin (of ‘Take My Breath Away’ fame).

The tour will kick off Tuesday, 5th September at Perth’s RAC Arena, before shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena and Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Friday, 8th and Saturday, 9th September respectively. The tour will continue with a show at Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Monday, 11th September before wrapping up on Thursday, 14th September at Brisbane Entertainment Centre. Tickets are on sale Friday, 21st April at 10am local time.

Culture Club were frequent visitors to Australia in the mid-2010s, touring three times between June 2016 and late 2017. However, they’ve not toured the country since then, with the upcoming shows marking their first run of Australian dates in almost six years.

Berlin were similarly last here in 2016. Since then, the Los Angeles new wave group have released two albums: 2019’s Transcendance and 2020’s Strings Attached, which featured new orchestral arrangements of .

“We are over the moon to be joining Culture Club on this tour,” Berlin frontwoman Terri Nunn said of the upcoming shows in a statement. “We absolutely love Australia and its amazing people. Can’t wait to see you!”

Culture Club 2023 Australian Tour

with Berlin

Tuesday, 5th September – RAC Arena, Perth

Friday, 8th September – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Saturday, 9th September – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Monday, 11th September – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Thursday, 14th September – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Tickets on sale Friday, 21st April.

