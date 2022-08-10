Darryl Hunt, Longtime Pogues Bassist, Dies Aged 72

Darryl Hunt, the longtime bassist for English Celtic punk band The Pogues, has died at the age of 72. News of Hunt’s death was confirmed via the band’s official social media channels, with their brief statement simply noting that the group “are saddened beyond words” to learn of the news.

The Pogues’ front person Shane MacGowan later shared his own statement, adding that “we will all miss him”. “He was a really great person and friend and a great bass player,” said MacGowan. “May he spend eternity doing whatever he wants to do in eternal bliss, and blessings to all of the Pogues and to his family and friends.”

The Pogues – ‘Love You ‘Till The End’

Born in England in 1950, Hunt entered the music scene while in university, forming The Brothel Creepers in 1973, before they turned into Plummet Airlines, which featured future members of Darts, Wreckless Eric and Wishbone Ash. Hunt later helped to form punk outfit The Favourites.

Hunt joined The Pogues in 1986, replacing former Pride Of The Cross bandmate Cait O’Riordan, who had departed following her marriage to Elvis Costello. He stayed with the group through their final five albums, making his official debut on 1988’s If I Should Fall From Grace With God, which featured the band’s most famous single, ‘Fairytale Of New York’.

Hunt’s best-known composition for the group was ‘Love You ‘Till The End’, which featured on the Pogues’ final album, 1996’s Pogue Mahone. The track was intended as The Pogues’ final single, but this never eventuated. Since its release, the song has featured on a number of film soundtracks, with the band themselves quoting its lyrics in their statement on Hunt’s passing.

The Pogues have been inactive since 2014.

Further Reading

People Absolutely Hate Jon Bon Jovi’s Cover Of The Pogues’ ‘Fairytale Of New York

Nick Cave Slams BBC Over Censoring Of The Pogues’ ‘Fairytale Of New York

Pogues Fan Seeks Hero Who Saved His Life At Libertines Gig