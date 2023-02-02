De La Soul’s 1989 Single ‘Eye Know’ is Now On Streaming Services

New York trio De La Soul have announced their 1989 single ‘Eye Know’ is available on streaming services.

It follows the news that six albums from their back catalogue would finally be available on streaming platforms in March 2023 after years of delays caused by disagreements with their label Tommy Boy. Their track ‘The Magic Number’ was just recently uploaded to streamers a couple of weeks ago.

De La Soul: ‘Eye Know’

As we reported in early January, the trio – which comprises Posdnuos, Trugoy and Maseo – reached an agreement with Tommy Boy after the label was acquired by Reservoir Media in 2021. The albums scheduled for release on streaming platforms include their acclaimed 1989 debut 3 Feet High and Rising, De La Soul Is Dead (1991), Buhloone Mindstate (1993), Stakes Is High (1996), Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump (2000) and AOI: Bionix (2001).

As Pitchfork noted, the albums were supposed to have been uploaded in 2019, but proceedings stalled after De La Soul revealed they would have received “pennies” due to an exploitative contract.

“We are not happy about releasing our catalog under such unbalanced, unfair terms,” the group wrote on Instagram in February 2019. “After 30 long years of good music and paying their debt to hip-hop, De La Soul unfortunately, will not taste the fruits of their labor. Your purchases will roughly go 90% Tommy Boy, 10% De La. Thank you.”

The albums will be available on Friday, 3rd March.

