Dead Kennedys Drummer D. H. Peligro Has Died, Aged 63

D. H. Peligro, the long-time drummer for Bay Area punk rock group Dead Kennedys died on Friday, 28th October at his home in Los Angeles. The band confirmed Peligro’s passing on social media, writing, “Police on the scene stated that he died from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall.”

Peligro was an active member of Dead Kennedys at the time of his death, having taken part in the band’s recent European tour, which wrapped up in Berlin on Tuesday, 25th October. Regarding Peligro’s funeral arrangements, the band said details “will be announced in the coming days.” They also said, “We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort.”

Dead Kennedys – Halloween

Peligro – whose birth name was Darren Henley – joined Dead Kennedys in 1981 and made his first recorded appearance on that year’s In God We Trust, Inc. EP. In God We Trust, Inc. is one of the band’s best loved releases, featuring the songs ‘Nazi Punks Fuck Off’ and ‘Rawhide’.

Peligro would appear on all subsequent Dead Kennedys releases, including 1982’s Plastic Surgery Vegetables, 1985’s Frankenchrist and 1986’s Bedtime For Democracy. Dead Kennedys broke up in 1986 and the classic lineup, led by vocalist Jello Biafra, never reformed.

However, Peligro and founding members East Bay Ray and Klaus Flouride reunited in 2001 and have continued to tour with a variety of lead vocalists. The band’s current vocalist is Ron “Skip” Greer.

