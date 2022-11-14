Delta Goodrem Has Announced an ‘Innocent Eyes’ 20th Anniversary Tour

Delta Goodrem has announced a 20th anniversary tour celebrating her seminal debut album, Innocent Eyes. The singer is set to perform five Australian shows in September and October next year where she’ll perform the 2003 album in full, including hits like ‘Born to Try’, ‘Lost Without You’, ‘Not Me, Not I’, ‘Predictable’ and its title track.

Goodrem will kick off the tour on Monday, 25th September 2023 at Sydney Opera House, followed by shows in Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane before the tour concludes at Perth’s Riverside Theatre on Saturday, 7th October. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (18th November) at 11am, with TEG Live and fan club pre-sales beginning this Wednesday (16th November).

Delta Goodrem – ‘Lost Without You’

“I feel so grateful to have had all the opportunities this album has brought in my life and all the incredible people that took me into their homes with this album and who have been on this journey with me,” Goodrem said. “This is going to be a wonderful night together of music and storytelling celebrating the album that changed my life.”

Released in March 2003, Innocent Eyes debuted at number one of the ARIA Albums Chart and spent a whopping 29 weeks at the top spot, making it the highest-selling debut album in Australian history. It remains one of the best-selling Australian albums of all time, having sold more than four million copies worldwide.

Innocent Eyes also earned Goodrem seven awards at the 2003 ARIAs, including Best Female Artist, Best Pop Release, Breakthrough Artist, Single of the Year (for ‘Born to Try’) and more. Goodrem has gone on to release six more albums, most recently last year’s Bridge over Troubled Dreams.

Delta Goodrem Innocent Eyes 20th Anniversary Tour 2023

Monday, 25th September – Sydney, Opera House, Sydney

Thursday, 28th September – Hamer Hall, Melbourne

Sunday, 1st October – Festival Theatre, Adelaide

Tuesday, 3rd October – QPAC, Brisbane

Saturday, 7th October – Riverside Theatre, Perth

