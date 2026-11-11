Devin Townsend Announces Intimate 2027 Australian Tour

Progressive metal mastermind Devin Townsend is heading back Down Under, announcing a run of intimate, career-spanning solo performances across Australia and New Zealand in March and April 2027.

The Canadian multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and producer will bring his acclaimed Metamorphosis Tour to six cities, promising a one-man musical odyssey through four decades of genre-defying music, complete with changing setlists, behind-the-scenes stories and plenty of surprises.

DEVIN TOWNSEND – ‘Prepare for War · The Big Snit’

The run will kick off at Auckland’s Powerstation on Sunday, 28th March, before heading across the Tasman for shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

And rather than the full-band spectacle fans might be accustomed to, Metamorphosis promises something altogether different.

Described as a modern take on a one-man band, the tour strips things back to Townsend himself, his instruments, an unconventional stage setup and the stories behind some of his most beloved – and occasionally bizarre – musical creations.

With setlists changing from night to night, no two performances are expected to be quite the same.

Fans can expect material spanning Townsend’s extensive musical universe, from the ferocious extreme metal of Strapping Young Lad to the expansive progressive soundscapes of the Devin Townsend Project, the atmospheric explorations of Casualties of Cool, and selections from his sprawling solo catalogue.

The shows could also delve into material from Ocean Machine and his tongue-in-cheek punk-metal project Punky Brüster, alongside music connected to his latest ambitious undertaking, The Moth.

Released in May 2026, The Moth is a sprawling rock opera that adds yet another chapter to Townsend’s famously unpredictable creative journey.

Across his career, the musician has built a devoted international following by refusing to be confined to any single genre, seamlessly moving between crushing metal, intricate progressive compositions, ambient experimentation and moments of unexpected humour.

That adventurous spirit is also at the heart of Metamorphosis, which has already enjoyed a successful European and UK run.

The tour recently completed 23 sold-out performances across 13 countries, setting the stage for its Australian and New Zealand debut next year.

For longtime devotees, the upcoming shows offer a rare opportunity to experience Townsend’s enormous catalogue in a more personal setting, with the freedom to revisit obscure favourites, unpack the stories behind the music and take each performance in a different direction.

Presale tickets will be available from Friday, 13th November at 9am local time, with general public tickets going on sale Monday, 16th November at 9am local time.

Check out the full itinerary below!

Devin Townsend – Metamorphosis Tour 2027

Sunday, 28th March — Powerstation, Auckland NZ

— Powerstation, Auckland NZ Wednesday, 31st March — Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

— Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD Friday, 2nd April — Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW

— Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW Saturday, 3rd April — Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

— Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC Monday, 5th April — The Gov, Adelaide SA

— The Gov, Adelaide SA Tuesday, 6th April — Fremantle Social Club, Perth WA

Presale: Friday, 13th November 2026 — 9am local time

General onsale: Monday, 16th November 2026 — 9am local time

Tickets and further information via The Phoenix

Further Reading

Devin Townsend Reckons Chad Kroeger Is A Genius

Devin Townsend On ‘Transcendence’ And The Lightness Of Very Heavy Things

Devin Townsend On Writing For Nickelback’s Team: “It’s Fucking Disgusting”