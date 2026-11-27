Grunge royalty L7 are coming back to Australia for one last hurrah, with the pioneering Los Angeles rockers announcing a five-date Australian farewell tour for March 2027.

Aptly dubbed The Last Hurrah Tour, the band’s final world tour will bring the curtain down on more than four decades of gloriously uncompromising rock ‘n’ roll, giving Aussie fans one final opportunity to experience their ferocious live show.

L7 – ‘Pretend We’re Dead’

The Aussie leg will kick off at Fremantle’s Freo.Social on Friday, 19th March, before hitting Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. The band will then head across the ditch for a final New Zealand show in Auckland.

“We are deeply grateful and ready to give our audiences one last, loud, fun, and hopefully unforgettable night of rock & roll,” founding vocalist and guitarist Donita Sparks said in a press statement.

Formed in 1985 by Sparks and fellow guitarist Suzi Gardner, L7 helped shape the sound and attitude of alternative rock in the early ’90s, delivering a potent cocktail of crushing riffs, razor-sharp social commentary and wicked humour.

Their landmark 1992 album, the Butch Vig-produced Bricks Are Heavy, spawned enduring anthems including ‘Pretend We’re Dead’, ‘Shitlist’, ‘Wargasm’ and ‘Everglade’, cementing their status as one of the era’s most influential heavy rock outfits.

Beyond their musical contributions, the band also founded the Rock For Choice initiative, while their fearless attitude and unapologetic presence helped pave the way for generations of women in heavy music.

Following an extended hiatus that began in 2001, L7’s classic lineup reunited in 2014, with what was initially intended to be a brief victory lap blossoming into more than a decade of renewed touring and creativity.

That reunion brought the band back to Australia for a string of sold-out shows in 2016, while 2019 saw them release a new studio album, Scatter The Rats, via Joan Jett’s Blackheart Records.

Their farewell tour will feature founding members Sparks and Gardner alongside longtime drummer Dee Plakas and returning bassist Janis Tanaka, who previously played with the group between 1999 and 2001.

According to the tour announcement, the band is embarking on its final run with the blessing of longtime bassist Jennifer Finch, who sadly passed away in July this year.

Tickets for L7’s farewell Australian tour are on sale now.

Catch all the dates and details below!

L7 – The Last Hurrah Australian Tour 2027

Friday, 19th March — Freo.Social, Fremantle WA

— Freo.Social, Fremantle WA Tuesday, 23rd March — The Gov, Adelaide SA

— The Gov, Adelaide SA Wednesday, 24th March — The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

— The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD Friday, 26th March (Good Friday) — Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

— Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW Saturday, 27th March — Forum, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale now via Metropolis Touring

New Zealand fans can also catch the band’s farewell show at Auckland’s Powerstation on Tuesday, 30th March, with tickets available here

Further Reading

Iconic L7 Bassist Jennifer Finch Has Died, Aged 59

NEWS FLASHBACK: L7 Cancel Australian Tour Due To “Family Health Emergency”

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