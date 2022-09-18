Howard Lawrence, one half of the familial electronic duo Disclosure, has announced he will not be visiting Australia later this week. The English musician took to social media this week to reveal he will instead by taking time off to look after himself and focus on mental health.

“I’m very sorry to say that I won’t be joining Guy on our Australian tour this year,” Lawrence wrote. “As those of you who follow my personal account may already know, I’ve been really struggling with being back on the road touring again.”

Disclosure, which comprises Howard and his older brother Guy, returned to full-scale touring earlier this year following a few years on hold due to the COVID pandemic. Earlier this year, it was announced the duo would visit Australia in September and October as part of the Listen Out/Listen In festival lineups.

“This year I’ve done my absolute best to push through for you all, and have managed to play many, many shows, but sadly I’ve now hit a breaking point and really need to take some time to look after myself,” he added. “Guy (absolute soldier) will still be coming with the rest of our amazing team to deliver bangers to all you lovely ravers down under.

“I’m sorry to let you all down and I hope you understand,” Lawrence concluded. “I promise I’ll spend the time writing more songs for you all to make up for it.”

Lawrence joins a number of artists who, in recent months, have announced they will be prioritising their mental health over touring. Previously, the likes of Tom Misch and The Amity Affliction have made similar announcements, with the latter also pointing out the the impact of the extreme expectations and “brutal” schedules artists are forced to adhere to.

