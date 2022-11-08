Don McLean Announces ‘American Pie’ 50th Anniversary Tour

Legendary US songwriter and performer Don McLean will be returning to Australia in 2023, celebrating 50 years of the iconic song and album, ‘American Pie’.

The 19-date Australian tour will see McLean supported by INXS keyboardist and primary songwriter Andrew Farriss in solo mode.

Don McLean – ‘American Pie’

Originally released back in 1971, ‘American Pie’ has become one of the most successful songs in the American music canon. In 2017, the original recording of ‘American Pie’ was inducted to the US National Recording Registry, selected for being “culturally, historically, or artistically significant.”

Until 2021, the track held the record as the longest song to ever reach number one, clocking in at eight minutes and forty-two seconds. The record was ultimately broken by Taylor Swift, whose ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version)’ runs for ten minutes and thirteen seconds.

“I am thrilled to be getting back to Australia with my band,” McLean said in a statement. “2022 marks the 50th anniversary from when ‘American Pie’ landed at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart, and we will be celebrating. We’ll be performing songs from the American Pie album, plus many of the other hits that fans will be expecting to hear.”

Tickets for McLean’s ‘American Pie’ 50th anniversary tour are on sale here from 9am local time on Friday, 11th November.

Don McLean Australian Tour 2023

Saturday 1st April – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Sunday 2nd April – Kings Theatre, Caloundra

Monday 3rd April – Empire Theatre, Toowoomba

Wednesday 5th April – Twin Towns, Gold Coast

Friday 7th April – Twin Towns, Gold Coast

Saturday 8th April – Twin Towns, Gold Coast

Sunday 9th April – Twin Towns, Gold Coast

Wednesday 12th April – C.ex Coffs, Coffs Harbour

Friday 14th April – Town Hall, Tamworth

Saturday 15th April – The Station, Newcastle

Sunday 16th April – Llewellyn Hall, Canberra

Thursday 20th April – Hurstville Entertainment Centre, Hustville

Friday 21st April – The Concourse, Chatswood

Saturday 22nd April – Sydney Coliseum, West Sydney

Monday 24th April – West Point, Hobart

Wednesday 26th April – Princess Theatre, Launceston

Friday 28th April – Win Entertainment Centre, Wollongong

Saturday 29th April – The Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Sunday 30th April – Costa Hall, Geelong

