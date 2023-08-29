Eminem Formally Objects to Republican Presidential Candidate’s Use of His Music on Campaign Trail

Eminem has swiftly put an end to Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy from using his music on the campaign trail. Earlier this month, Ramaswamy was filmed rapping Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ at the Iowa State Fair – which according to The Guardian is essentially a hellish, cartoon land of Republicans eating chips on a stick while trying to sway voters.

Eminem wasn’t impressed, and reps from record label BMI sent a stern letter to Ramaswamy’s team, writing that the Detroit rapper objected to the use of his songs and would be revoking the license to use them.

Eminem: ‘Lose Yourself’

“BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto,” the letter read, as per the Daily Mail.

According to The Guardian, Ramaswamy has considered the 2002 track to be his personal anthem. While at Harvard, the presidential hopeful also rapped under the name ‘Da Vek’. In response to the letter from BMI, Ramaswamy’s team released this statement: “Vivek just got on the stage and cut loose. To the American people’s chagrin, we will have to leave the rapping to The Real Slim Shady”.

It’s another entry in the lengthy list of Republican candidates being banned from using various songs. Donald Trump was banned by numerous bands, including The Rolling Stones, R.E.M., Neil Young, Aerosmith, and Elton John – to name but a few.

Further Reading

Trump Is Hit With Another Cease And Desist Order, This Time From Phil Collins

Donald Trump Reportedly DJ’d At Mar-a-Lago Over The Weekend

Macaulay Culkin Wants Donald Trump Digitally Removed From ‘Home Alone 2’