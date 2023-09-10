Filter Announce 2024 Australian Tour

Filter have announced their first Australian headline tour in over two decades, locking in shows around the country in April 2024. The industrial rock outfit will kick things off at the Croxton Bandroom in Melbourne on Friday, 5th April, before moving through Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, and finishing up in Perth on Wednesday, 10th April.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the band’s inception, when frontman – and former Nine Inch Nails member – Richard Patrick placed an ad in the paper looking for musicians to join his new band. Their acclaimed debut album Short Bus arrived in 1995, carrying their most enduring tracks like ‘Hey Man, Nice Shot’.

Filter: ‘Hey Man, Nice Shot’

The band’s last headline tour in the country took place in 2000, but they did join the Soundwave lineup in 2014; there was a last-minute scramble to add them to the lineup, with the band seemingly cancelling a headline tour at the 11th hour to join the festival.

“Australia and New Zealand are two of the most beautiful and welcoming countries I’ve ever been to,” Richard Patrick said in a statement. “Every time we tour, I push our reps to try and get us back there. Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control like a global pandemic, it’s been way too long.

“Rock fans there are a very loyal and devoted bunch, and I know we will bring it when get Down Under. I really cannot wait.”

FILTER 2024 Australian Tour

Friday, 5th April – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne

Saturday, 6th April – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Sunday, 7th April – The Triffid, Brisbane

Tuesday, 9th April – The Gov, Adelaide

Wednesday, 10th April – Magnet House, Perth

Tickets on sale Friday, 15th September via Metropolis Touring.

