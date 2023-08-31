Fridayz Live Announces 2023 Lineup: Boyz II Men, Jason Derulo, Kelly Rowland + More

RNB Fridays’ annual touring festival Fridayz Live will return to Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney and Auckland this November. The 2023 lineup is headlined by American pop and R&B artists Jason Derulo, Boyz II Men and Kelly Rowland.

They’ll be joined by honorary Australian Flo Rida, American pop artist JoJo, R&B group 112, early-00s rapper Baby Bash, Gym Class Heroes’ Travie McCoy and local DJ Havana Brown. Details below.

Boyz II Men – ‘End of the Road’

Fridayz Live 2023 will also present a DJ set from Vinn Rock and DJ Kay Gee of Naughty By Nature who’ll be playing a countdown in honour of hip hop’s 50th birthday. Yo! Mafia is the event’s resident DJ, while Abbie Chatfield and Fatman Scoop will be on hosting duties.

Fridayz Live 2023

Jason Derulo

Boyz II Men

Flo Rida

Kelly Rowland

JoJo

112

Baby Bash

Travie McCoy

Havana Brown

Vinn Rock and DJ Kay Gee (Naughty By Nature)

YO! MAFIA

Friday, 10th November ​– Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 11th November ​– HBF Park, Perth WA

Sunday, 12th November ​– AEC Arena, Adelaide SA

Thursday, 16th November ​– Spark Arena, Auckland NZ

Friday, 17th November ​– Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 18th November ​– GIANTS Stadium, Sydney NSW

Tickets and pre-sales

Telstra Plus presale begins on Tuesday, 5th September; Spark presale begins on Tuesday, 5th September; Frontier Members presale kicks off Thursday, 7th September

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, 12th September via Frontier Touring – Melbourne: 1pm; Perth: 10am; Adelaide: 2pm; Auckland: 11am; Brisbane: 11am; Sydney: 10am

