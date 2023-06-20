G Flip Adds More Shows to 2023 Australian Tour

G Flip has added more shows to their 2023 Australian tour, with additional dates being announced for Brisbane and Melbourne. The DRUMMER Australian tour was announced last week, and it’s set to be G Flip’s first headline tour of their home country since 2019.

Pre-sale tickets went on sale yesterday, and promoters Frontier Touring have now added the extra shows following huge demand for tickets. G Flip will now kick off the tour on Thursday, 17th August at the Tivoli in Brisbane, and the new Melbourne show is scheduled for Tuesday, 29th August. See the full list of dates below.

G Flip: ‘Gay 4 Me’

G Flip has been a regular presence on festival lineups over the last few years, performing at Splendour in the Grass, Falls Festival, Spilt Milk, and many more. Their most recent set in the country was as part of the WorldPride lineup in March.

G Flip’s debut album About Us landed in 2019, and since then the drummer and singer has consistently released new singles – the most recent being ‘Be Your Man’ just a month ago. ‘Be Your Man’ followed 2022’s ‘Waste of Space’, ‘Get Me Outta Here’, and ‘Gay 4 Me’.

In May 2023 G Flip married their partner Chrishell Stause, of Selling Sunset fame, after a year of dating.

G Flip DRUMMER 2023 Tour

​With Hope D (Brisbane, Cairns, Perth), Jacoténe (Adelaide, Torquay, Melbourne), Charley (Sydney/Newcastle)

Thursday, 17th August ​ – ​The Tivoli | Brisbane NEW SHOW

– ​The Tivoli | Brisbane Friday, 18th August – ​The Tivoli | Brisbane

Saturday, 19th August ​– Tanks Art Centre, Cairns

Friday, 25th August – ​Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Saturday, 26th August – ​Astor Theatre, Perth

Tuesday, 29th August ​ – Forum, Melbourne NEW SHOW

– Forum, Melbourne Thursday, 31st August – ​Torquay Hotel, Torquay

Saturday, 2nd September ​– Forum, Melbourne

Friday, 8th September – ​Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 9th September – ​Bar on the Hill, Newcastle

Tickets on sale now. Tickets for the new shows will go on sale at 2pm Tuesday, 20th June.

