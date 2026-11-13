Gang Of Youths Announce New Album ‘Compañero’, Share Single ‘Benny’s Video’

Australian indie-rock favourites Gang Of Youths have announced their fourth studio album, Compañero, arriving on Friday, 12th March 2027 (pre-order here), alongside the release of their brand new single, ‘Benny’s Video’.

The forthcoming record marks a significant creative evolution for the ARIA Award-winning quartet, with frontman David Le’aupepe moving beyond the deeply autobiographical songwriting that has defined much of the band’s career to embrace vivid storytelling, classic Americana and a newfound sense of creative freedom.

And in a fascinating twist, while the album was born from a period of greater personal contentment, its central theme is something rather less cheerful: mortality.

“Most of the album is a meditation on death, and the different forms in which death presents in our life,” Le’aupepe explains.

Gang Of Youths – ‘Benny’s Video’

The album announcement arrives alongside the release of ‘Benny’s Video’, the second taste of Compañero following August’s ARIA-nominated single ‘Things Take Time’.

Driven by propulsive synthesisers and an unsettling atmosphere, the new track takes inspiration from filmmaker Michael Haneke’s 1992 psychological thriller of the same name.

Produced by Jung Kim and the band, and mixed by Jonathan Low, the song was recorded across London’s Hoxa, Urchin and Decoy studios, with additional engineering by Le’aupepe at the band’s own Cloud 9 studio.

It also features string arrangements by multi-instrumentalist Tom Hobden, offering another glimpse into the ambitious sonic direction of the forthcoming album.

A New Chapter For Gang Of Youths

Since releasing their debut album The Positions in 2015, Gang Of Youths have built a reputation for transforming deeply personal experiences into towering, emotionally charged indie-rock anthems.

Their 2017 breakthrough Go Farther In Lightness earned four ARIA Awards, while 2022’s acclaimed angel in realtime explored Le’aupepe’s relationship with his late father, grief and cultural identity.

But after spending years mining some of life’s most painful experiences for musical inspiration, the band found themselves facing an unexpected creative challenge.

Things were actually going pretty well.

“I had this realisation that I didn’t need to channel all this brutality anymore,” Le’aupepe says.

“I used to do that out of some shame about being an artist. But I began looking at my life and experience, and began to think that making art is a worthwhile thing to continue exploring in itself.”

Following an initial bout of writer’s block, the singer-songwriter began looking beyond his own experiences for inspiration, drawing on the narrative traditions of Leonard Cohen, Warren Zevon, Tom Waits, David Berman and Bill Callahan.

The resulting material leans into character-driven storytelling, classic pop melodies and old-school Americana, with influences ranging from the dusty landscapes of the American Southwest to Laurel Canyon folk-rock, mid-century crooners and spaghetti westerns.

Much of the album’s early writing took place in the garden behind Hobden’s London home, before the band embarked on an extensive recording process across several UK studios.

Rather than chasing the maximalist intensity of their previous work, the quartet focused on capturing a warmer, more organic sound, recording as much of the material live as possible.

“The writing process was fairly arduous, but ultimately freeing,” says Jung Kim.

“The most difficult stage was discerning what the hell we wanted to make.”

“We were so used to writing from this place of overt earnestness and sincerity, but we felt like we’d grown out of the need to make something overly rambunctious,” he continues.

“We wanted to experiment with arrangements that were more refined, more lean. Every element had to earn its place on this record.”

That shift also allowed the band to embrace a more playful side of their personalities.

“We’re actually incredibly goofy and light-hearted, and I think we wanted this to be felt in what we made next,” Kim explains.

“The approach was often quite whimsical, leading to uncharted territory sonically.”

Finding The Humour In Mortality

Despite its warmer musical palette, Compañero doesn’t shy away from the weighty existential themes that have long been central to Gang Of Youths’ music.

Named after the Spanish word for companion, partner or comrade, the record explores human connection, mortality and the different ways death shapes our lives.

Across its tracklist, the band experiment with a wide range of sounds, from the arid lounge-pop of ‘Desert Life Museum’ and the fiery ‘Manila ’98’ to the sprawling ‘Future Be Kind’, the jazz-pop and baroque art-rock of ‘This Machine, It’s A Classic’, and the languid groove of ‘YeYu’.

For Hobden, the album represents a change in perspective rather than a departure from the band’s familiar subject matter.

“I think we’ve established by now that mortality and death are never going to be far from the surface of a Gang Of Youths song, but the prism through which they’re observed has shifted,” he says.

“You might as well face death with a wry smile, because you can’t outrun it.”

“The darkness doesn’t need to diminish the warmth, and the warmth doesn’t have to disguise the darkness. There’s no reason a record about death shouldn’t also be a celebration of being alive, however ridiculous and unremarkable that might sometimes be.”

Coachella 2027 & Upcoming Aussie Shows

The album announcement also arrives alongside another major milestone for the band, who have been confirmed for the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup.

Closer to home, Gang Of Youths are set to headline Tasmania’s Party In The Paddock in February, following recent sold-out performances including shows at the Sydney Opera House.

With Compañero, Le’aupepe and his bandmates – Jung Kim, Donnie Borzestowski and Tom Hobden – are embracing a new chapter built around creative curiosity, connection and the freedom to explore life beyond their own personal experiences.

“Real life doesn’t dictate anything; it just throws things at you and expects you to trip over them occasionally,” Le’aupepe reflects.

“That’s how I want to create, and to enjoy my life and my relationships. It’s always a process of becoming.”

Gang Of Youths’ fourth studio album Compañero arrives Friday, 12th March 2027. Their new single ‘Benny’s Video’ is out now & you can take it for a spin up above!

Further Reading

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