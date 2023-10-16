The Libertines Announce New Album, Share Lead Single ‘Run Run Run’

English outfit The Libertines have announced their fourth studio album, titled All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade. The album, the band’s first in nine years and follow-up to 2015’s Anthems For Doomed Youth, will arrive on Friday, 8th March 2024.

The band – still led by the formidable duo of Pete Doherty and Carl Barât – have also dropped the first cut from the record, a pretty classic, chugging piece of Libertines rock called ‘Run Run Run’. Listen to the new track below.

The Libertines: ‘Run Run Run’

“It’s about being trapped, and trying to escape your dismal life, a bit like the man in Bukowski’s ‘Post Office’,” Barât said of the single. “The worst thing for The Libertines would be to get stuck in a ‘Run-run-run’ rut, constantly trying to relive our past.”

All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade was written by Doherty and Barât on a trip to Geejam in Port Antonio, Jamaica. The bulk of the tracks were born there, and the album was recorded in a frenetic four-week period across studios in France, London, and Denmark.

“Our first record was born out of panic, and disbelief that we were actually allowed to be in a studio; the second was born of total strife and misery; the third was born of complexity; this one feels like we were all actually in the same place, at the same speed, and we really connected,” Barât noted.

“I feel like we’ve completed a cycle of some kind as a band, and finally now we can add these songs to the set list, because we’ve got some bangers in there,” added Doherty. “Now we’ve opened the hotel and used the studio ourselves and it’s all worked out – more Libertines records? I should hope so!”

In 2022 the band reissued their classic debut Up The Bracket in honour of its 20th anniversary.

