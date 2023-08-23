Gareth Liddiard Announces Solo Tour, Launches GoFundMe for Fiona Kitschin’s Cancer Treatment

Gareth Liddiard has announced an Australian tour for the 13th anniversary of his solo album Strange Tourist. The musician will play nine shows across the country in November, beginning at the Gov in Adelaide on Wednesday, 8th November, and finishing up at the Thornbury Theatre on Thursday, 30th November.

The tour coincides with a vinyl reissue of the album, which will arrive in stores this Friday, 25th August. As for why Liddiard is celebrating the 13th anniversary, the press release simply says that “13 is a really lucky number that everyone else fails to celebrate”.

Gareth Liddiard: ‘Strange Tourist’

Liddiard also announced that a GoFundMe has been set up to support Tropical Fuck Storm bassist and Liddiard’s partner Fiona Kitschin, who was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in late 2022. In a statement, Liddiard says they were given an initial treatment plan that would run until October 2023, but it has been extended.

“We received the news that she will now have to undertake treatment until the end of April 2024, which has completely fu*ked us up financially,” the statement reads. “We have had to cancel eighteen months of international touring for TFS and are doing what we can here in Australia around Fi’s treatment to play shows, and I will be heading out on a solo tour this November.”

He continued, “When we first announced Fi’s diagnosis, we were inundated with offers of help, which we truly appreciate, but wanted to wait to take those up until we really needed it. And now we really need it.

“We really appreciate all of your love and support, Fi is staying strong and positive and she will see you all on the other side once we get her all fixed up. And I’ll be seeing some of you in Australia in November.”

You can donate to Fi’s GoFundMe here. At the time of writing, over $83,000 has been raised; their initial goal was $80,000.

Gareth Liddiard Strange Tourist 13th Anniversary Tour

Wednesday, 8th November – The Gov, Adelaide

Thursday, 9th November – The Rechabite, Perth

Saturday, 11th November – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

Thursday, 16th November – La La La’s, Wollongong

Friday, 17th November –The Factory Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 18th November – King St, Newcastle

Sunday, 19th November – Torquay Hotel, Torquay

Wednesday 29th November – Old Museum, Brisbane

Thursday, 30th November – Thornbury Theatre, Thornbury

Tickets are on sale now.

Further Reading

Tropical Fuck Storm Put Touring Plans on Hold After Bassist Fiona Kitschin Diagnosed with Cancer

Tropical Fuck Storm Share New Single ‘The Golden Ratio’, Announce 12″ Record with Hendrix Cover

Listen to Tropical Fuck Storm Cover ‘Ann’ by The Stooges