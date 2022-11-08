Georgia Maq Announces ‘Live At Sydney Opera House’ EP

Georgia Maq will be releasing a live recording of her Vivid LIVE concert at the Sydney Opera House, this December 2.

Recorded in the Utzon Room, the intimacy of Georgia’s solo concert has been captured beautifully through a cover of Regina Spektor‘s song ‘Samson’, which has been released to mark the announcement. The Live At Sydney Opera House EP will also feature cuts from Georgia’s debut solo album Pleaser, reimagined for the venue: stripped back, buoyed by string and piano arrangements.

Georgia Maq – ‘Samson (Regina Spektor Cover)’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When it comes to the beloved Spektor track, Georgia has said that ‘Samson’ holds special significance for her.

“‘Samson’ is a very important song to me, being a Greek woman with a moustache and hairy arms I was always bullied in school about being different. But then I heard ‘Samson’ and it completely changed my perspective of my body. I started playing that song when I was 15 and it always brought me back to my power.”

The release of this special Vivid LIVE concert as an EP puts an additional stamp of impact, when it comes to Georgia’s presence at the iconic venue – which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Camp Cope previously headlined the Sydney Opera House back in 2019, before Georgia returned with her own material back in June.

“I love how live versions of songs are different to the recording and the authenticity of a live performance, so I wanted to share that.” she has said.

“With the pandemic, it’s hard to go out and see live music, so I wanted to bring that intimate experience to the listener at home. These performances were special to me because I had my beautiful step mum Rebecca Mason on the piano, as well as my ride-or-die string duo, Lucy Rash and Lucy Waldron, all of whom I am very lucky to call friends.”

It’s been a busy year for Georgia, who returned to international touring in 2022 with Camp Cope as part of the touring cycle for the band’s latest record, Running With The Hurricane.

Further Reading

Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq Announces Solo Show With Eight-Piece Band

Camp Cope National Album Tour Happening This May

Ben Lee and Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq Share New Collab ‘Arsehole’