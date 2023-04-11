Ghost Take on Tina Turner, Iron Maiden and More on Upcoming Covers EP

Swedish outfit Ghost have announced they’ll be releasing an EP of covers on Thursday, 18th May. Titled Phantomime, the EP will see them take on tracks from Genesis, The Stranglers, Iron Maiden, and even Tina Turner.

The first cover off the EP has just been released, being Genesis’ ‘Jesus He Knows Me’. The video is age restricted, so you’ll have to jump over to YouTube to watch it. The video was directed by filmmaker and actor Alex Ross Perry.

Ghost: ‘Mary On A Cross’

Ghost will tackled ‘Hanging Around’ by The Stranglers, ‘See No Evil’ by Television, Iron Maiden’s ‘Phantom of the Opera’, and ‘We Don’t Need Another Hero’ by Thunderdome/Tina Turner.

Speaking with NME, frontman Tobias Forge said the EP might signal where he wants the band to go in the future. “That doesn’t mean that all of a sudden we’re going to sound like Television,” he said. “It just means that there are practical things in there that have inspired me to record this EP in a slightly different way than I have done previously.”

Regarding ‘Jesus He Knows Me’, Forge says its lyrics are now more relevant than ever. “A few years ago, maybe 10 years ago, it almost felt like this song – these other songs too – were a little bit dated lyrically,” Forge said. “That’s because they were! You know, this band – these guys in Genesis – were singing about early ’90s ladies; about televangelists!

“All that stuff, it felt dated a few years ago. Whereas now, everything that we’re singing about on this song, everything that this song is about is actually right back up beside what I’m writing about in my own material.”

Ghost’s last album was 2022’s IMPERA, which recently won Best Rock Album of the Year at the iHeart Radio Music Awards.

