Goanna to Perform with Supergroup of First Nations Musicians at 2022 AFL Grand Final

The AFL have revealed the full lineup for the pre-match and half-time entertainment that will appear as part of this year’s Grand Final on Saturday, 24th September. The final announcement came over the weekend with the news that Australian rock veterans Goanna will perform joined by a supergroup of First Nations artists at half-time.

The ‘Solid Rock’ icons will be joined for the performance at the Melbourne Cricket Ground by Torres Strait Islander singer-songwriter Christine Anu, Naaguja and Yamatji vocalist and bandleader Emma Donovan, Gumbaynggirr rapper Tasman Keith and renowned didgeridoo player and composer William Barton.

Goanna – ‘Solid Rock’

“Although we’d prefer to be playing footy at the ‘G’… Goanna is rapt to celebrate the 40th anniversary of ‘Solid Rock’ on that hallowed ground for the 2022 AFL Grand Final,” Goanna frontman Shane Howard said of the forthcoming performance. We’re honoured to share this rare moment with our First Nations friends.”

Also performing as part of the pre-game and half-time entertainment for this year’s Grand Final will be G Flip, Mike Brady, The Temper Trap (joined by Budjerah and Ngaiire) and Katie Noonan. In a statement, the AFL’s Kylie Rogers said this year’s lineup was “shaping up to be one of the greatest Grand Final music spectacles of all time.”

This year’s Grand Final entertainment follows on from last year’s match at Optus Stadium in Perth, where the likes of Baker Boy, Eskimo Joe, John Butler, Stella Donnelly and Birds of Tokyo performed.

Further Reading

Tasman Keith: “Being Happy Will Lead to Everything Else I Wanna Do”

The Teskey Brothers & Emma Donovan Cover Archie Roach’s ‘Get Back To The Land’