The classic lineup of Blink-182, along with Green Day and Good Charlotte have been announced as headliners for the October 2023 edition of Las Vegas festival When We Were Young. The lineup for next week’s debut edition of the pop-punk festival is equally nostalgic, with performances from My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Bring Me The Horizon, Avril Lavigne, A Day To Remember, Bright Eyes, Jimmy Eat World, AFI and loads more.
One year out, more than 50 acts have been announced for the second edition of When We Were Young, including Rise Against, Sum 41, New Found Glory, All Time Low, Yellowcard, Simple Plan, Motion City Soundtrack, Saves The Day, Less Than Jake, and more.
Blink-182 – ‘What’s My Age Again?’
The 2023 lineup includes a reunited Say Anything, who will play their first show since 2018, and Something Corporate, who initially split in 2006 but reformed in 2010 for a handful of reunion shows. Australian acts 5 Seconds Of Summer and The Veronicas will make the trip to Las Vegas, while pop-rock chart-topper Michelle Branch is also in the mix.
News of the festival comes alongside the announcement that Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge has returned to the band following a seven year absence. The group are scheduled to tour Australia in 2024, their first visit to the country since 2013.
When We Were Young 2023
- Green Day
- Blink-182
- Good Charlotte
- Rise Against
- Yellowcard
- Sum 41
- Simple Plan
- New Found Glory
- 30 Seconds To Mars
- The Offspring
- 5 Seconds Of Summer
- All Time Low
- Pierce The Veil
- Thrice
- Something Corporate
- Gym Class Heroes
- Motion City Soundtrack
- Say Anything
- Michelle Branch
- Saves The Day
- MxPx
- The Academy Is…
- Bowling For Soup
- Less Than Jake
- Finch
- Movements
- Waterparks
- Relient K
- Turnover
- Goldfinger
- The Ataris
- Plain White T’s
- Beach Bunny
- Joyce Manor
- AJJ
- Citizen
- The Veronicas
- The Front Bottoms
- The Wrecks
- Tigers Jaw
- Hot Mulligan
- Lit
- Zebrahead
- Set It Off
- No Pressure
- Fenix TC
- The Movie Life
- Ekkstacy
- Knuckle Puck
- Kenny Hoopla
- Games We Play
- Jean Dawson
- Magnolia Park
Date & Venue
- Saturday, 21st October, 2023 – Las Vegas Showgrounds, Las Vegas, USA
