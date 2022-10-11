The classic lineup of Blink-182, along with Green Day and Good Charlotte have been announced as headliners for the October 2023 edition of Las Vegas festival When We Were Young. The lineup for next week’s debut edition of the pop-punk festival is equally nostalgic, with performances from My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Bring Me The Horizon, Avril Lavigne, A Day To Remember, Bright Eyes, Jimmy Eat World, AFI and loads more.

One year out, more than 50 acts have been announced for the second edition of When We Were Young, including Rise Against, Sum 41, New Found Glory, All Time Low, Yellowcard, Simple Plan, Motion City Soundtrack, Saves The Day, Less Than Jake, and more.

Blink-182 – ‘What’s My Age Again?’

The 2023 lineup includes a reunited Say Anything, who will play their first show since 2018, and Something Corporate, who initially split in 2006 but reformed in 2010 for a handful of reunion shows. Australian acts 5 Seconds Of Summer and The Veronicas will make the trip to Las Vegas, while pop-rock chart-topper Michelle Branch is also in the mix.

News of the festival comes alongside the announcement that Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge has returned to the band following a seven year absence. The group are scheduled to tour Australia in 2024, their first visit to the country since 2013.

When We Were Young 2023

Green Day

Blink-182

Good Charlotte

Rise Against

Yellowcard

Sum 41

Simple Plan

New Found Glory

30 Seconds To Mars

The Offspring

5 Seconds Of Summer

All Time Low

Pierce The Veil

Thrice

Something Corporate

Gym Class Heroes

Motion City Soundtrack

Say Anything

Michelle Branch

Saves The Day

MxPx

The Academy Is…

Bowling For Soup

Less Than Jake

Finch

Movements

Waterparks

Relient K

Turnover

Goldfinger

The Ataris

Plain White T’s

Beach Bunny

Joyce Manor

AJJ

Citizen

The Veronicas

The Front Bottoms

The Wrecks

Tigers Jaw

Hot Mulligan

Lit

Zebrahead

Set It Off

No Pressure

Fenix TC

The Movie Life

Ekkstacy

Knuckle Puck

Kenny Hoopla

Games We Play

Jean Dawson

Magnolia Park

Date & Venue

Saturday, 21st October, 2023 – Las Vegas Showgrounds, Las Vegas, USA

