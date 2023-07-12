Greg Puciato Is Touring Australia in Early 2024

Former Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato will kick off 2024 with an Australian tour. He’ll play five dates in the country, starting with a show at the Brightside in Brisbane on Wednesday, 17th January. The tour will then continue on to Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne before wrapping up with a show at Perth’s Amplifier Bar on Sunday, 21st January.

Joining Puciato for all shows except Perth will be American trap-metal artist King Yosef, alongside Trace Amount, the solo industrial-noise project of Brooklyn artist Brandon Gallagher. See dates and venues below – tickets will go on sale next Wednesday, 19th July. There’s a pre-sale kicking off Monday, 17th July. Register for that here.

Greg Puciato – ‘Never Wanted That’

Outside his work fronting the influential mathcore group The Dillinger Escape Plan – who broke up in 2017 – Puciato has performed with a slew of other acts. Those include the heavy metal supergroup Killer Be Killed with members of Soulfly, Mastodon and Converge, plus synth-wave group The Black Queen. Earlier this year, he started Better Lovers, a new band with the former Every Time I Die members Jordan Buckley, Will Putney, Stephen Micciche and Clayton Holyoak.

Puciato has also released two solo records: 2020’s Child Soldier: Creator of God and last year’s Mirrorcell. Puciato will be performing material from these albums on the upcoming tour, for which he’ll be joined by a full band.

Greg Puciato 2024 Australian Tour

with special guests King Yosef and Trace Amount

Wednesday, 17th January – The Brightside, Brisbane

Thursday, 18th January – Crowbar, Sydney

Friday, 19th January – Lion Arts, Adelaide

Saturday, 20th January – Max Watts, Melbourne

Sunday, 21st January – Amplifier Bar, Perth (King Yosef not appearing)

Tickets on sale Wednesday, 19th July

