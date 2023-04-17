Happy Mondays Announce 2023 Greatest Hits Australian Tour

Madchester pioneers Happy Mondays have announced an Australian greatest hits tour later this year. Shaun Ryder and co. will play five shows in the country in October, bringing favourites like ‘Step On’, ‘Kinky Afro’ and ‘Loose Fit’.

The tour will kick off in Brisbane at the Tivoli on Thursday, 19th October, before dates in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, 21st April at 9am local time. There’s a pre-sale kicking off Wednesday, 19th April at 9am local time you can sign up for here.

Happy Mondays – ‘Kinky Afro’

“We’re thrilled to be heading back to Australia,” frontman Shaun Ryder said in a statement. “The fans there have always shown us so much love, and we can’t wait to give them a show they’ll never forget.”

The upcoming tour will mark Happy Mondays’ first Australian visit since 2019, when they performed a string of headline shows around the country in addition to an appearance at that year’s Golden Plains festival.

The October dates will also mark the band’s first Australian tour since the death of founding bassist Paul Ryder, who formed the band with brother Shaun in 1980. Ryder – who rejoined the band for their 2012 reunion and performed with them up until his death last year – died in July 2022 at the age of 58.

Happy Mondays’ current incarnation includes founding members Shaun Ryder, guitarist Mark Day and Gary Whelan. It also includes longtime vocalist Rowetta, dancer and percussionist Mark “Bez” Berry, and keyboardist Dan Broad – the latter of whom has been a member since 2016.

Happy Mondays 2023 Australian Tour

Thursday, 19th October – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Friday, 20th October – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 21st October – Forum, Melbourne

Tuesday, 24th October – The Gov, Adleaide

Friday, 25th October – Metropolis Fremantle, Perth

Tickets on sale Friday, 21st April

