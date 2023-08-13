Heaps Good Festival to Expand into Melbourne and Brisbane in its Second Year

Heaps Good festival launched in January 2023 with a one-day event at Adelaide Showground. The festival will return to Kaurna Country next January, but not before staging its inaugural events in Melbourne/Naarm and Sandstone Point, Queensland. The lineup is yet to be announced.

Heaps Good is presented by Secret Sounds and produced by Splendour in the Grass co-promoter, Paul Piticco. Its expansion to a three-city format follows the recent announcement that Falls festival will not be going ahead this year.

Paul Piticco: “Heaps Good is all about keeping it simple”

Credit: Samuel Graves

Heaps Good 2023/24 will begin at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl and surrounding areas on Sunday, 31st December. The Sandstone Point event is happening on Tuesday, 2nd January and the three-date run wraps up at Adelaide Showground on Saturday, 6th January.

“We’re thrilled to take [Heaps Good] on the road to more music lovers around the country over the coming New Year,” Piticco said in a statement. “Heaps Good is all about keeping it simple… single day shows in convenient locations with great artists and your best mates.”

This year’s inaugural lineup featured Arctic Monkeys, Peggy Gou, Chvrches, Jamie xx, Ocean Alley, PinkPantheress and many more. Stay tuned for updates.

Heaps Good 2023/24

Sunday, 31st December – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 2nd January –Sandstone Point QLD

Saturday, 6th January – Adelaide Showground, Adelaide SA

